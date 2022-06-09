Behind the Projects of the 2022 Class of Leadership Spartanburg

Each year, a new class of Spartanburg’s future leaders go behind the scenes of our county’s challenges, opportunities and more during Leadership Spartanburg.

The nine-month curriculum concludes in a capstone project of sorts, where groups of participants tackle something in aims to better Spartanburg County. This year’s slate of projects connected Spartanburg’s future with key pieces of its past, helped future talent find their footing across the county and more.

BLUE GROUP – NORRIS RIDGE “HOMES IN A BOX”

Members:

Emily Braisher

Vickie Fowler

Michael Gault

Stewart Heath

Altaf Kapasi

Melanie Matters

Wilma Moore

Bailey Patten

Carmeisha White

Project Description:

The Blue Group’s project was focused on residents in the Norris Ridge community. The area has seen a redevelopment effort, and families in Norris Ridge are soon moving into the new Robert Smalls Apartments.

So, the group aimed to provide those families with quality furniture in the form of a “home in a box,” provided by a vendor, ‘Roonga’, discovered in collaboration with the United Way of the Piedmont. This furniture would allow families to make their houses into homes during the community transition.

The furniture selection included a couch, kitchen table set, beds, dishes and kitchen utensils. Through the group’s efforts, the United Way and the City of Spartanburg sponsored 10 families. The group aimed to match that commitment and sponsor another 10 families, with a cost-per-family of $2,500.

In total, the group raised more than $15,000 of their $25,000 goal to provide furniture to 20 families.

“We hope that this initiative will continue beyond our efforts. We hope to potentially pass the baton to the next Leadership class to pick up where we left off, and continue to create awareness and fundraise for this effort.”

GREEN GROUP – SOFT SKILLS VIDEO

Members:

Fatima Brewton

Parkes Coggins

Bobbie Earls

Jason Freiman

Jessica Mata

Lordwin Neal

Stacey Obi

Joe Stevens

Justin Williams

Dan Wooster

Description:

The Green Group prepared a collection of videos focused on how soft skills like job interview skills, eye contact, handshaking and more can contribute to professional success, growth and development.

The content of the videos was inspired by the group’s experiences. Together, they set out to create easily-digestible information for the next generation of young professionals to capitalize on potential gaps in soft-skill knowledge to help them as they move forward in their careers.

The soft-skills focused video produced by the Green Group can be found here.

PURPLE GROUP – OUTDOOR LEARNING AND GARDENING SPACE NEAR MARY H. WRIGHT ELEMENTARY

Members:

Stephanie Bobak

Jeff Carroll

Austin Donahoo

Jessica Greer

Maria Harris

Peyton Hoppes

Matt Johnson

Raven Logan

James Miller

Michael Pope

Kimberly Smith

Description:

The Purple Group’s project focused on Spartanburg’s Southside, particularly children attending Mary H. Wright Elementary School. The school’s student population is 100% “economically disadvantaged” and the school sits within what’s known as a food dessert, meaning grocery stores are not easily-accessible.

To connect students to gardening, fruit and vegetables and healthy lifestyle choices, the group is raising money to install pavers, a picnic table and a covered area to create an outdoor classroom. The educational space aims to teach students about growing food in raised beds as well as overall healthy choices.

Programming would be ensured by a local churches and nonprofit groups, as well as Mary H. Wright Elementary.

ORANGE GROUP – MARY H. WRIGHT MEMORIAL SITE

Members:

Jennifer Candler

Kent Cecil

Jada Charley

Brian Cohen

Jimmy Fleming

Kelton Lastein

Sean McGilicuddy

Allene Pearson

Jennifer Polson

Brian Sanders

Description:

The Orange Group sought to memorialize Mary H. Wright, an educator who was born into slavery and had significant impacts on Spartanburg County, along the Greenway that bears her name which sits on The Dan.

The memorial will be at the site of the original Mary H. Wright Elementary, now a National Historic Site, that was recently purchased by local developer John Montgomery. Montgomery’s project, The Schoolhouse Lofts, will transform the historic space, and Montgomery made a financial commitment in support of the Orange Group’s project.

As more funds are raised, the group will work to create a landscaped area and a spot for a future state of Mary H. Wright. So far, they’ve raised $5,000 to create a Community Fund with the Spartanburg County Foundation, and aim to raise $70,000 total.

“We hope that the memorial will better demonstrate the legacy that Mrs. Wright left for Spartanburg and the African American community, and will help preserve the historical significance of the building that was once a beacon of hope for children in a segregated Spartanburg.”

Prepared by OneSpartanburg, Inc.