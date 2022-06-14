BMW Announces the All-New 2023 BMW X1

The character of the new 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i defines itself through everyday driving pleasure, modern versatility, the latest safety and technology features, and an unwavering eagerness for exploration and adventure.

More spacious than ever before, the new rugged-yet-elegant X1 wraps you in an elevated interior enhanced with the BMW Curved Display with iDrive 8.0 and comes packed full of tech-forward features. Now available with BMW’s advanced assisted driving and parking systems as well as a suite of standard safety features, the BMW X1 leads the premium compact Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) into the future.

Launched in 2009, the BMW X1 opened the door to a new vehicle category in the premium segment. Since then, the compact SAV has served as an attractive entry into the world of BMW X. A very well equipped compact SAV with functional versatility, the BMW X1 embodies an authentic experience of freedom and independence in day-to-day driving and on longer journeys.

Bold exterior, spacious interior.

The new BMW X1 represents a leap forward in design and utility and is an unmistakable member of the BMW X family with an appetite for adventure. The clean surface design combined with X-typical black trim at the lower edge of the body are key ingredients that only accentuate the vehicle’s rugged character. The new pronounced front end with the large, almost square BMW kidney grille boosts the lasting visual presence of the X1 even further, and standard 18-inch wheels emphasize the muscular stance. Front and back, you will find standard LED headlights with cornering lights and full LED taillights which provide a new and exciting interpretation of the L shape classically sported by BMW X models.

From the side, crisply sculpted surfaces for the wheel arches, doors and shoulders of the body generate an expressive interplay of light and shadow. A dynamically rising character line connects the front and rear wheel arch borders. The long roofline flows into a spoiler extending far over the rear glass. Together with the shoulder line above the flush door openers, which extends from the front wheel arches into the rear lights, this gives the silhouette a long, athletically taut appearance. Low-profile roof rails are finished in elegant standard Satin Aluminum while Shadowline trim is optional.

At the rear of the new BMW X1, horizontal lines, the narrow rear window, and flared wheel arches emphasize the width of the body. Chrome side details and a prominent trim plate under the rear bumper reprise styling cues from the front.

The exterior design of the new X1 sends a clear message: the all-new X1 combines everyday versatility with rugged sophistication that is ready to tackle rough terrain.

The new BMW X1 has grown in length by 1.7 inches to 177.2, 0.9 inches in width to 72.6 inches, and 1.7 inches in height to 64.6 inches, giving it strong proportions. The new vehicle has a wheelbase of 106.0 inches, 0.9 inches longer than before. Track widths have increased by 0.8 inches to 62.3 inches front and rear, benefitting handling composure and on-road agility.

Moving inside, the new BMW X1 has seating for five adults and a versatile cargo area. Thanks to the increased width, both the driver and front passenger benefit from a noticeable increase in shoulder and elbow room. The rear seat backrests are configured in a 40/20/40 split and can fold down to expand the cavernous luggage capacity.

Large selection of exterior color shades and light-alloy wheels.

Customers can personalize their X1 from an extensive variety of 13 paint finishes Exciting new colors include Blue Bay Lagoon, Cape York Green, Utah Orange, Space Silver, and BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey.

Additional colors from the BMW color palette include Alpine White (non-metallic), Jet Black (non-metallic), Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Portimao Blue, Storm Bay, and San Remo Green.

The new BMW X1 comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels. Vehicles equipped with either xLine design or the M Sport Package may upgrade to optional 19-inch wheels or – in a first for the BMW X1 – 20-inch wheels with performance non-runflat tires.

Segment-leading aerodynamics.

With a Cd of just 0.27, the shape of the new BMW X1 is the result of rigorous aerodynamic optimization, leading to enhanced driving dynamics and overall efficiency. Combined with the revised engine and transmission mounts, the aerodynamics also provide the driver an exceptionally quiet cabin.

Active air flap control systems for the kidney grille and lower intake adapt open and close according to the need for cooling air and the ambient temperatures, and when closed, also enables faster warm-up of the engine after a cold start and extended storage of heat when the engine is switched off.

Airflow around the vehicle is guided by air curtains in the outer sections of the front apron, flush-fitting door handles, aerodynamically optimized exterior mirrors and light-alloy wheels, a combination of a roof spoiler and side air deflectors around the rear window, a large-surface diffuser in the lower section of the rear bumper, a nearly flush underbody with precisely defined air guides, and hidden exhaust pipes.

xLine design package: Enhanced detailing brings added sophistication.

The xLine design package brings elements which accentuate the already sophisticated character of the X1, including 18, 19, or 20-inch alloy wheels, high-gloss body cladding, additional Satin Aluminum exterior trim, and exterior mirror caps in Glacier Silver.

The surrounds for the BMW kidney grille and grille bars on the xLine model are finished in in pearl-effect chrome, as are the side sill trim pieces and trim plates under the front and rear bumpers. The interior is further enhanced with SensaTec surfaces for the upper door trim and upper section of the instrument panel, and aluminum door sill strips. The standard illuminated interior trim in Black High Gloss can be upgraded to a Eucalyptus Open Pore Fine Wood trim or Aluminum trim with mesh effect.

Sharpening the dynamic edge: the M Sport model.

Large cooling air inlets in the sides of the front end and a striking rear bumper with integral diffuser element proclaim the dynamic intentions of the X1 xDrive28i equipped with the M Sport Package. In M Sport guise, the new BMW X1 features exclusive 18-inch M V-spoke bi-color alloy wheels, Adaptive M suspension, and Shadowline trim. The M-specific interior appointments include sport seats, Aluminum Hexacube trim, and an M leather steering wheel with transmission shift paddles.

Interior design. A generous feeling of space paired with the latest BMW technology.

The introduction of the all-new BMW X1 xDrive28i brings advances to the interior including extra space for those on board and their luggage, enhanced practicality, and an elevated digital technology experience. The new BMW iDrive powered by Operating System 8 represents a reimagining of the driver-centered cockpit design to focus on touch and voice control – via the BMW Curved Display and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Through these advancements, a clean and simplified dash layout greets the driver every time they get behind the wheel.

The raised seating position, generous amounts of space which can be utilized in a variety of ways, and a sense of cutting-edge functionality define the driving experience in the new BMW X1. The design of its interior focuses on assured driving pleasure and versatility. Key features of this re-interpretation include the slender instrument panel, which serves as a stage for the BMW Curved Display, and a “floating” armrest with integral control panel.

The BMW Curved Display – with its frameless glass surface angled towards the driver – brings an elegantly modern highlight to the cabin. Below it, the dashboard accentuates the width of the interior with its generously sized and horizontal decorative surfacing. Slim air vents cleverly designed into the dash ensure even distribution of fresh air around the interior, with side air vents integrated into the A-pillars. The door trim elements with their sculpted upper panels and integrated door handles stand out with stylish yet functional design.

In the front section of the center console, directly below the central air vent, is space for two cup holders and a smartphone tray with indirect illumination on both sides. Secured by a movable clasp, phones can be placed here upright and visible to the driver and front passenger while being charged wirelessly.

There is generous storage space under the center armrest. Alongside the new toggle-style gear selector lever in the integral control panel are flush buttons for various vehicle functions such as the Start/Stop button, the volume control for the audio system and the My Modes button, which replaces the Driving Experience Control switch.

Standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus features BMW Maps, a Bluetooth interface, four USB-C ports as well as a 12V power socket in both the center console and the cargo area. The optional Harman Kardon premium sound system raises the number of speakers to 12 and the amplifier output to 205 watts, with tweeters are integrated into the door trim under high-quality stainless-steel grilles.

Standard ambient lighting provides a rich experience inside the cabin. The light distribution, brightness and color scheme can be configured via the iDrive menu, and this option also includes the dynamic interior light function, whose pulsating light signals an incoming phone call or an open door when the engine is running.

With a glass surface measuring about ten square feet, the optional panoramic glass sunroof floods the interior of the new BMW X1 with light and fresh air. The roller blind cover for the glass roof now has a multi-layer design and, like the glass panel itself, is electrically operated.

New seats offer more comfort, however long the journey.

The newly developed seats in the 2023 X1 offer tailored looks, improved comfort over long distances, and extended functionality. This applies to both the standard seats and the optional sport seats, which feature prominent side bolsters and shoulder support, and adjustability of seat angle and depth.

The seats are upholstered exclusively in perforated SensaTec 2.0. Customers can choose from Oyster with contrasting stitching, Red/Black bi-color, Mocha with contrasting stitching, or Black.

Drivetrain: More power and a standard 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission.

The 2-liter TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine has been revised for 2023. The new engine incorporates a Miller combustion cycle, as well as a new dual (direct and port) injection system and a revised combustion chamber geometry. The engine now makes 241 hp between 4,500-6,500 rpm, and torque has increased to a substantial 295 lb-ft between 1,500-4,000 rpm. The engine is mated exclusively to a new 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Together, they send the X1 xDrive28i from 0-60 mph in just 6.2 seconds.

The latest generation of the DCT now features fully electric actuation, a widened gear ratio spread and greater internal efficiency. This advanced transmission also now tailors shift strategy to the route topography and enables coasting in all drive modes except for Sport Mode when the gear selector is in position ‘S’.

The 7-speed DCT provides remarkably quick and smooth gear changes. It combines two sub-transmissions within a single housing, enabling it to pre-select the next gear prior to each gear change. The transmission automatically shifts into Park when the engine is switched off, and sensors can detect when the vehicle is parked on a slope and automatically engage the parking brake.

In vehicles equipped with the M Sport Package, gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel enable extremely rapid manual gear changes. The shift paddles also enable a Sport Boost function. When the driver pulls the left-hand shift paddle for at least a second, all the powertrain and chassis settings are primed to maximize their sporting responses for the most immediate acceleration possible.

BMW xDrive: assured power and traction no matter the weather or terrain.

The BMW xDrive system intelligently controls the distribution of power to all four wheels to maximize traction, agility and directional stability in all weather and road conditions.

The xDrive system is linked to the chassis control systems at all times. A power take-off bevel gear on the front axle, a dual-section propeller shaft and a rear axle differential with an electro-hydraulically controlled hang-on clutch are used to efficiently split drive torque between the front and rear wheels as the situation demands. In driving situations that do not require all-wheel drive, the engine’s power is sent to the front wheels only. In adverse road conditions or highly dynamic driving situations, the hang-on clutch shifts drive power to the rear wheels in fractions of a second to significantly enhance traction, directional stability and the sporty handling expected from a BMW.

Chassis technology and driving experience. Sporty and capable all-rounder for adventure and the everyday.

The powertrain and chassis technology on board the new BMW X1 gives it all the tools it needs to put driving pleasure at the customer’s fingertips and provide a standout all-round ownership experience. With its sporty, agile handling in everyday use, ability to make relaxed progress over rough terrain, and compelling long-distance comfort, the compact Sports Activity Vehicle delivers a balanced, well-sorted driving experience in any situation.

Newly developed components for front and rear axle.

Nearly all of the components of the single-joint spring strut axle at the front have been entirely redeveloped. New axle kinematics and increased rigidity both help give the X1 agile turn-in response and steering feel while mitigating torque steer. The supports for the hydromounts are now made from aluminum, shaving about six pounds from the vehicle’s weight. Following readjustment of the steering axle, the caster offset has been increased by some 15 percent, which has a positive effect on both steering feedback and straight-line stability.

The modular three-link rear axle fitted to the new X1 has the ingredients for sporty handling. Featuring a unique design with remarkably high rigidity, it is partnered with a rear-axle subframe with a rigid mounting and promises precise wheel guidance even under high lateral acceleration. The springs and dampers take up less space thanks to their separate arrangement, freeing up additional room both for passengers in the rear and in the luggage compartment. The use of anti-roll bar mounts with high preload on both axles improves not just roll stabilization, but also steering precision during dynamic cornering. A new wheel bearing design that minimizes both friction and weight is an additional factor in the superior efficiency of the new BMW X1.

The suspension and damping systems in the new BMW X1 have also undergone an extensive upgrade with a view to enhancing long-distance comfort. For the first time, the front axle has been equipped with extra, lift-related damping using an additional sleeve on the dampers. This reduces body movement when driving over small bumps, while also ensuring excellent transient behavior in corners.

Adaptive M suspension with frequency-selective damping, a 0.6-inch drop in ride height and sport steering.

Adaptive M suspension is available as an option for the first time on the 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i. Both agility and long-distance comfort benefit from this suspension system’s mechanically controlled adjustable and frequency-selective dampers. Pressure peaks inside the dampers are smoothed out with the help of additional valves that are active on the rebound side. As a result, the system offers comfortable response when absorbing minor bumps in the road surface combined with sporty damper characteristics in dynamic driving situations. The specially designed damper system also lowers ride height by 0.6 inches.

Sport steering is part of the Adaptive M suspension option. This version of the Electric Power Steering system features a more direct rack ratio, along with the Servotronic speed-sensitive power assistance also included with the standard steering.

Near-actuator wheel slip limitation for extremely quick, precise response.

The new BMW X1 also now comes with near-actuator wheel slip limitation to maximize agility and composure in challenging driving situations. Unique in this segment, this traction control system is integrated into the engine management, eliminating the long signal paths to the DSC control unit. This allows corrective inputs to be applied up to ten times faster than in conventional systems and with exceptional precision. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation thereby ensures optimum traction on slippery roads, superb straight-line poise and assurance when accelerating hard, and excellent handling stability in corners.

The functions provided by the DSC system include not only anti-lock braking (ABS) and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), but also a variety of stabilizing functions and the drive-off assistant. The Performance Control function gives the car even more agile handling by varying the distribution of drive torque to the front wheels according to the situation at hand. In order to optimize directional stability during heavy braking on surfaces offering differing levels of grip for the right-hand and left-hand wheels, a steering impulse is applied to help the driver correct the car’s line.

Integrated braking system optimizes handling characteristics.

The new BMW X1 is equipped with an integrated braking system that delivers outstanding stopping power and superior pedal feel. This system brings together the brake activation, brake booster and braking control functions within a compact module. The required brake pressure is triggered using an electric actuator, an operating principle that generates pressure more dynamically and ensures significantly faster and more precise interventions by the DSC. The integrated braking system generates a degree of stopping power that is matched exactly to the driver’s inputs, while also providing excellent feedback via the brake pedal.

The braking system in the new X1 employs single-piston floating-caliper disc brakes at the front and rear. A brake pad wear indicator is also included as standard and provides precise information on the remaining service life of the brake pads in the operating system’s relevant menu.

The new BMW X1 additionally comes as standard with a tire pressure indicator for each wheel that provides an early warning of any loss of pressure, as well as a digital tire condition monitoring system. This function uses a cloud-based algorithm to detect pressure loss far sooner than the vehicle’s Tire Pressure Monitor can. This is made possible by a diagnostics function in the BMW backend that has been implemented with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). The driver is notified of any pressure loss together with the recommended course of action via the My BMW App. Statistical information and AI methods can also be employed to predict the wear behavior of the vehicle’s tires and thereby forecast the remaining tire life until the recommended minimum tread depth is reached. The digital tire diagnosis function can be set to automatically inform the customer of any tire-related technical issue requiring action.

Driver assistance systems. State-of-the-art technology enhances comfort and safety.

The new BMW X1 is fitted as standard with the latest version of the front-collision warning system with brake intervention, which brings additional functions to help prevent an accident. It comprises features such as Collision Warning, pedestrian and cyclist warning with braking function, and it can also warn the driver of pedestrians and cyclists who are parallel to the road and approaching the vehicle from the front or rear when turning right. The front-collision warning system also helps to increase safety when turning left. If a vehicle is approaching on the side of the road the driver needs to cross, visual and acoustic warnings are triggered, and the brakes are applied to prevent the driver from continuing with their maneuver.

Active Blind Spot Detection is now standard, and there is a new exit warning function, which provides a safety boost when the vehicle is stationary. It activates warnings if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching the BMW X1 at speed and there is a risk of collision on either side of the vehicle if a door were to be opened. The driver or front passenger is alerted to the danger by flashing LEDs in the mirror or the ambient lighting. An acoustic signal is also emitted.

A new level of assisted driving for the X1: Driving Assistance Professional.

The optional (start of production TBD) Driving Assistant Professional available for the first time on the BMW X1 offers new levels of comfort and safety on long-distance journeys. This camera- and radar-based system includes the Steering and Lane Control Assistant as well as Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function. Corrective steering inputs help the driver to keep the vehicle in the lane detected by the system. Active Cruise Control is capable of not only maintaining the preferred speed, but also automatically keeping a safe distance from vehicles travelling ahead and can bring the new BMW X1 to a halt if necessary. And when driving in tedious, dense traffic, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant allows attentive, hands-free driving at speeds up to 40 mph on limited access highways.

The Speed Limit Assist and route monitoring functions available when using Active Cruise Control add to the car’s assisted driving capabilities. Speed limits along the route detected either by the Speed Limit Info system or by using data from the navigation system can be anticipated in advance with the help of automatic Speed Limit Assist. Meanwhile, the route monitoring function looks ahead to reduce the car’s speed as appropriate when approaching a corner, a traffic circle, or an exit.

Parking Assistant, Reversing Assist Camera, Reversing Assistant.

Drivers of the new BMW X1 also benefit from assistance when parking and maneuvering thanks to technology such as the optional Active Park Distance Control (PDC) with sensors at the front and rear. This system uses visual and acoustic alerts and automatic brake inputs to help avoid collisions with obstacles to the front, sides, and rear of the vehicle when parking. The Back-up Assistant makes light work of backing up for distances of up to 150 feet by steering the vehicle along the same line it took when moving forward.

The latest version of the optional Parking Assistant Plus offers an even wider range of uses. It helps the driver to select and park in spaces either parallel or perpendicular to the road. Instead of just using other vehicles as a guide to help it select a parking space and straighten the vehicle when parking, the system is now able to take its bearings from the curb. Parking Assistant can be used both to enter and to exit spaces. As well as the necessary steering inputs, it also carries out the acceleration, braking and gear changes required for the maneuver.

The functions contained in Parking Assistant Plus provide an excellent overview in many different situations. Surround View (including Top View), Panorama View and 3D View create a 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings, which is shown from various angles in the control display. Meanwhile, the Remote 3D View function gives drivers the ability to call up a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle and its immediate vicinity on their smartphone.

The BMW Drive Recorder is another Parking Assistant Plus feature, which uses the driver assistance systems’ cameras to record video images all around the vehicle, so these can be stored and later either played back on the control display when the vehicle is stationary or exported via the USB interface. The Crash Recorder feature, when enabled, will automatically record up to 60 seconds of footage in the event of an accident.

With the Joy Recorder feature, the driver can also record high-definition videos up to 60 seconds in length while driving through spectacular countryside or performing spirited driving sessions.

If the vehicle’s alarm system is triggered, the Remote Theft Recorder can record video images from the four Surround View cameras at the same time as alerting the customer by sending a push notification to their smartphone via the My BMW App.

Display and control/operation system, connectivity. The new BMW Operating System 8 and innovative digital services.

The new BMW X1 also treats its occupants to the latest-generation BMW iDrive in the form of BMW Live Cockpit Plus. Based on BMW Operating System 8 and running new-generation software along with exceptionally powerful connectivity and data processing, it takes the interaction between the driver and vehicle into the digital future. The new BMW iDrive system offers many more ways for drivers to enjoy easy, intuitive, multimodal control of vehicle, navigation, infotainment, and communication functions and digital services.

The user experience on board the new BMW X1 is supported by the seamless interaction between the BMW Curved Display, voice control, the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel, and the optional BMW Head-Up Display. The new fully digital screen layout and the enhanced capabilities of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant mean the new BMW iDrive has been intentionally geared towards interaction using touch control and natural language.

Fully digital BMW Curved Display with state-of-the-art graphics.

Taking center stage in the interior of the new BMW X1 is the standard BMW Curved Display formed by a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a central information display with a screen diagonal of 10.7 inches. The screens merge into a single unit behind a continuous glass surface that curves towards the driver.

The state-of-the-art graphics and the operating system’s menu structure have been designed with a smartphone-style appearance, making them perfect for intuitive touch control. The user interface impresses with its striking forms, dynamic light effects, strong depth of color and modern color worlds. Its graphic layout can be customized to suit the driving situation and personal preferences.

Welcome Scenario greets the BMW X1 driver.

The engaging user experience starts before the driver has even reached the vehicle thanks to a newly devised Welcome Scenario. Ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology allows precision location pinpointing between the vehicle and the key or compatible smartphone.

When approaching the vehicle, around 10 feet away, a coordinated welcome sequence begins. It starts with an orchestrated lighting effect using the exterior and interior lights, including the light carpet in the entrance area. The vehicle then automatically unlocks when the driver is about 5 feet away. Upon entry, the BMW Curved Display plays a choreographed start-up animation and shows a customized welcome window for the driver with a personal greeting as well as handy suggestions and information. While this is happening, the BMW ID settings are loaded and the smartphone connected.

Personalized driving experience with the new My Modes.

The new My Modes create an all-encompassing interplay of vehicle functions, displays and interior ambience. They can be selected easily by voice command or by using a button on the center console. Drivers of the new BMW X1 choose from Personal Mode, Sport Mode, or Efficient Mode. Each activates specific settings for the powertrain and steering, the style of the readouts on the BMW Curved Display and the interior lighting.

Personal mode engages a balance of vehicle characteristics and allows the displays and interior lighting to be adjusted to suit individual preferences. In Sport Mode, the powertrain and steering are configured for a dynamic driving style, while the pared-back readouts and red highlighting in the information display help the driver to focus on the task at hand. Efficient Mode, meanwhile, is clearly geared towards sustainable driving and configures the vehicle to keep consumption as low as possible. A calming shade of blue is implemented in the display readouts.

Precision navigating with Augmented View.

The new Augmented View function – optionally available to supplement the navigation system’s map view – enables exceptionally accurate navigational guidance. A live video stream from the driver’s perspective is shown on the control display and augmented by supplementary information that matches the context. At confusing junctions, for instance, an animated directional arrow is integrated into the video image to help the driver take the best turn-off for the planned route.

Natural dialogue with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

BMW Operating System 8 unlocks additional skills for the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Naturally formulated spoken instructions can be used to adjust the air conditioning, open a window, or operate the optional panoramic glass roof among other functions.

When the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is in use, new forms of visualization appear in the gauge cluster, the control display and the optional Head-Up Display, emphasizing the system’s interactive character. The graphic appears in the right position for whoever is speaking to the assistant, representing visually how the system is listening attentively to what is being said. There is also a choice of two different visualization variants.

Interior camera for snapshots and checking inside the car using the My BMW App.

With the new overhead interior camera, customers are also able to have pictures from the interior camera sent to their smartphone using the My BMW App’s remote function if they wish to glance inside the car to check whether bags or other items have been left there, for example. The interior camera is also activated when the Remote Theft Recorder is triggered.

The camera can also be used by the car’s occupants to take snapshots during the journey, allowing them to capture special moments and share them with friends and family.

Personalization using the BMW ID.

When customers interact with the new BMW iDrive in the new BMW X1, their user experience will be personalized to a much greater degree with the help of their BMW ID. When setting up the vehicle for the first time, simply scanning a QR code is all it takes to create a new BMW ID on a smartphone. Once BMW ID registration is complete, the newly registered BMW ID will be imported automatically into the X1, and the vehicle is added to the user’s My BMW App with no further action required. If the user already has the My BMW App and therefore a BMW ID, when they register their car with the My BMW App and a QR Code scan, their existing BMW ID is imported. The vehicle now appears automatically in the My BMW App and can be viewed by up to seven users.

If the BMW ID is linked to a vehicle key, it is uploaded when unlocking the car, and the driver is given a personal greeting on the control display. The profile image they’ve set up in the My BMW App also appears. At the same time, personal settings for seat position, exterior mirrors, navigation system, driver assistance functions, display layouts, shortcuts, favorites, and infotainment system settings will be loaded automatically. Personalized suggestions from the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, individually selected wake words, and privacy settings are also stored in the BMW ID. Personal data is protected from access by other users of the vehicle by linking a key or assigning a PIN.

Smartphone linking and integration of third-party services.

Standard specification for the new BMW X1 also comprises optimized smartphone integration via both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, allowing customers to access an array of digital services such as the voice-controlled assistant Siri, the Google Assistant, various map apps, music streaming services, and the messaging service WhatsApp.

The wireless (WiFi) connection between smartphone and vehicle enables the services to be integrated directly into the car’s display/operation system. All the key smartphone information and apps can be viewed both in the gauge cluster, central information display, or optional Head-Up Display.

My BMW App: a universal digital interface between driver and vehicle.

The My BMW App acts as a universal digital interface that provides information on the vehicle’s status at any time. And it enables remote operation of functions such as vehicle locating, locking and unlocking the doors or monitoring the car’s immediate vicinity (Remote 3D View – when equipped with surround view cameras). Features also include the ability to send destination addresses from a suitably equipped smartphone to the vehicle’s navigation system. The My BMW App additionally provides customers with a direct link to their BMW dealer and the BMW brand, allowing them to arrange service appointments, for example, or find out the latest BMW news.

BMW Digital Key Plus is turning into a full-function vehicle key.

The optional BMW Digital Key Plus enables customers to automatically lock and unlock their new BMW X1 with their Apple iPhone when close to the vehicle by means of security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology, making a conventional car key superfluous. There is no need to even remove the iPhone from their pocket as they approach the car or walk away. Once they have got in, the Apple iPhone can be simply left in the user’s pocket or placed in the smartphone tray.

The BMW Digital Key Plus can be set up using the My BMW App. The car owner can also share it – and therefore access to the vehicle – with up to five other users.

Always up to the minute: BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades for over-the-air updates.

BMW is one of the key players in the field of over-the-air function upgrades. By 2020 it was carrying out the largest upgrade campaigns of any European carmaker. The BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades function keeps the BMW X1 right up to date with the latest software. The content of the upgrades ranges from new services to improved vehicle functions.

This intelligent connectivity technology also makes it possible to incorporate additional vehicle functions that were not originally ordered, either permanently or on a short-term trial period.

Notable standard equipment.

18-inch V-spoke bi-color wheels style 866 with all-season non-runflat tires

7-speed Steptronic Dual Clutch Transmission

BMW Curved Display

Active Blind Spot Detection

Frontal collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation

Lane Departure Warning

Park Distance Control

Navigation

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

SiriusXM with 360L + 1 year Platinum Plan subscription

LED headlights with cornering lights

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Black High-Gloss trim with Ambient Lighting

Power tailgate

Roof rails in Satin Aluminum

Satin Aluminum Line exterior trim

Privacy glass

Automatic high-beams

Space-saver spare wheel

Optional equipment.

Design xLine 18-inch V-spoke bi-color wheels style 866 with all-season non-runflat tires (Opt.) 19-inch Y-spoke bi-color wheels style 867 with all-season non-runflat tires (Opt.) 20-inch Multi-spoke alloy wheels style 869i with performance non-runflat tires Choice of Black High Gloss Trim with Ambient Light, Eucalyptus Open Pore Fine-Wood Trim with Ambient Light, or Aluminum trim with mesh effect with Ambient Light SensaTec dashboard Exterior design elements such as contrasting Air Curtain bumper inserts, body trim and kidney grille in Pearl Effect chrome

Convenience Package Comfort Access keyless entry with UWB technology for Digital Key Panoramic moonroof (or deletion) Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors Wireless device charging

Driving Assistance Professional Package (start of production TBD) Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go Active Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance Evasion Aid Front Cross Traffic Alert

Shadowline Package Mirror caps in black Extended Shadowline trim

M Sport Package 18-inch M V-spoke bi-color wheels style 838M with all-season non-runflat tires (Opt.) 19-inch M double-spoke bi-color wheels style 871M with all-season or performance non-runflat tires (Opt.) 20-inch Multi-spoke wheels style 869i with performance non-runflat tires Shift paddles Adaptive M suspension Roof rails in high-gloss Shadowline Sport seats Aluminum Hexacube trim with Ambient Light M Steering wheel Aerodynamic kit Shadowline exterior trim

Premium Package Universal garage door opener Comfort Access keyless entry Panoramic moonroof (or deletion) Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors Interior camera Parking Assistant Plus Head-Up Display Harman/Kardon premium sound system Drive Recorder Wireless device charging Live Cockpit Professional Anti-Theft Recorder Active Park Distance Control Surround View with 3D view (enables Augmented Reality overlays on navigation)

Remote engine start

Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel

Universal garage door opener

Trailer hitch (delayed SOP)

Sport seats

Eucalyptus Open Pore Fine-Wood trim with Ambient Light

Aluminum trim with mesh effect with Ambient Light

