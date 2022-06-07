BMW of North America Announces Executive Appointments

BMW of North America has announced two changes to its executive management team with the appointments of Raymond Wittmann as Executive Vice President & CFO and Marcus Casey as Vice President, Marketing. Both take effect on September 1, 2022.

Raymond Wittmann: Executive Vice President and CFO

Raymond Wittmann joins the BMW of North America executive board to lead financial operations for the company. Specific responsibilities include overseeing finance & controlling, risk management, treasury, taxes, payroll, procurement, corporate strategy, and facility management. Wittmann replaces Stefan Kramer who is returning to Germany to take on a new role as Head of Finance, Global Financial Services at BMW Group headquarters in Munich.

After obtaining his doctoral thesis in aerospace engineering, Wittmann began working at McKinsey & Company in 2006 first as consultant and later as partner, specializing in the automotive, manufacturing industries and aerospace. In 2015, he joined the BMW Group family as Vice President Plant Installation in Mexico for BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosí, responsible for the project management of preparing the company’s newest manufacturing site. From there, Wittmann transitioned back to Munich in 2018, and then led the corporate strategic planning department for the BMW Group where he also worked on the U.S. market strategy and sat on an advisory board for the U.S. senior management. Most recently, Wittmann served as Vice President of Assembly at BMW Group Plant Munich focused on topics such as productivity, quality, safety, and cost compliance.

Marcus Casey: Vice President, Marketing

Marcus Casey will oversee all marketing communication for the BMW brand within the U.S. market including advertising, retail marketing, consumer experience and brand partnerships, CRM, and digital media. His most recent post was at the BMW Group headquarters in Munich, where he served as Vice President, Digital and eCommerce since 2019 where he was responsible for managing the company’s digital platforms globally.

With a career spanning over 23 years, Casey holds international digital commerce and marketing experience in both the travel and automotive industries. He started off at Lufthansa AG as a Management Associate in1998 and moved on to a host of increasingly senior management positions within the marketing arena both in the U.S. and Germany, from customer loyalty to digital sales, mobile and online content management, and analytics. In 2017, Casey came to the BMW Group in Munich becoming Vice President of Business Management for the company’s digital services and products including connected car.

Casey succeeds Uwe Dreher, who was appointed Vice President of Marketing for the BMW Group Region Europe.

Both Wittmann and Casey will report directly to Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO of BMW of North America.

“We have been fortunate to have a track record of dynamic, talented leadership here in the U.S. and we’re excited to welcome Raymond and Marcus to the team,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO of BMW of North America. “Ours is a critical market for the BMW Group globally and with their rich international experience as well as their strong knowledge of the U.S. business, Raymond and Marcus will play an integral role in strengthening our momentum both locally and within the company’s worldwide footprint. We’d also like to thank Stefan and Uwe for their great contributions over the years and look forward to their continued success in their new positions at headquarters.”

