“Celebrate Simpsonville” Independence Day Event on Sunday, July 3rd

The City of Simpsonville invites the public to attend “Celebrate Simpsonville 2022,” a free Independence Day event, on Sunday, July 3, at Heritage Park Amphitheatre, 861 SE Main Street.

Celebrate Simpsonville is the ultimate combination of free live music by one of the most iconic groups of all time and a free fireworks show with a fantastic finale.

Sponsored by Duke Energy, Celebrate Simpsonville is free to attend and will feature the legendary Village People with American disco favorite A Taste of Honey followed by a 15-minute fireworks show.

Concessions and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted, while outside food and beverages, picnic baskets and coolers are prohibited. Celebrate Simpsonville follows a clear bag policy, and covered lawn chairs are subject to search.

The gates open at 5:30 pm, and the show starts at 6:00 pm. Bring the whole family out to celebrate the founding of our country and enjoy a wonderful night!

Visit the Celebrate Simpsonville Facebook event page for more information and any updates.