Chapman Cultural Center Awards 2022 Mary Wheeler Davis Scholarship

Chapman Cultural Center has awarded the annual Mary Wheeler Davis Scholarship to Sara Bailey and Sydney Stephenson.

The scholarship is a component of an endowment fund through The Spartanburg County Foundation and is awarded to a Spartanburg County High School Seniors who will be pursuing an undergraduate degree in the performing or visual arts.

Bailey, a Senior from Dorman High School, received a scholarship of $1,000 and plans to major in Studio Arts and Minor in Arts Management at Converse College this Fall. Stephenson, a Senior from Woodruff High School, received a scholarship of $1,500 and plans to Major in Psychology while attending USC Upstate and then going into the field of Art Therapy after obtaining a Bachelors in Psychology.

Sara’s goal is to graduate and become a professional artist with the desire to work on freelance projeccts, commisions, and as a teaching artist as well. With her skills, she hopes to pursue her own creative business and sell her original artwork. “Some specific goals I have are exhibiting at galleries, designing an album cover for a musician, and competing in a professional art competition.”

Sara also noted, “The arts are infamous for its financial instability, and a lot of artists end up working jobs they don’t like instead of their passions in order to make a living. I know the journey to becoming an artist will be hard and require a lot of sacrifice and effort. But it’s my dream, & I’m willing to do whatever it takes. With this scholarship it would ease the burdon of tuition, and allow me to focus on learning & developing my skills at Converse.”

Sydney plans to pursue a degree in psychology with hopes to enter the field of art therapy. Her desire is to help people express themselves through the creative methods of visual art while treating their psychological disorders and mental health. “I want to be able to help people learn more about themselves and help give them a voice through their art.”

Sydney Stephenson also stated, “​I am planning to attend USC Upstate college in the following school year. Where I will be majoring in psychology and plan to earn a degree in psychology. With this I want to go into the field of art therapy. With the knowledge of psychology as well as creative art I plan to get a job that lets me help others while utilizing what I have learned to help people.”

Congratulations Sara and Syndey!

Mary Wheeler Davis felt her purpose in life was to improve the quality of life for others, especially to enhance the artistic and cultural environment of all citizens of Spartanburg County. The family of Mary Wheeler Davis has created a special trust as a memorial to her to be devoted primarily to the promotion of the arts in Spartanburg County by means of scholarships for studies in the performing and visual arts.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.