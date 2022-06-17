City of Spartanburg Hosts Juneteenth Celebration Weekend

This unique educational event will celebrate the African-American experience since the end of slavery in 1865. Expect a weekend full of food, fellowship, the opportunity to learn via inspirational performances, and much more!

2022 Juneteenth Celebration Weekend Events

Juneteenth Block Party

Friday, June 17 – 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Love Where You Live Park off of Spring Street

Featuring a Live DJ, Food Trucks, 360 photo booth, and much more!

Juneteenth Festival

Saturday, June 18 – 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Barnet Park

Featuring food, a kids zone, live performances, and shopping with local vendors!

Juneteenth Celebration & Renewal

Sunday, June 19 – 5 p.m.

Cornerstone Baptist Church

Visit https://www.cityofspartanburg.org/juneteenth for more information.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.