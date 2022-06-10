Discussing Spartanburg’s Planned Joint City-County Government Complex

In April, both Spartanburg County Council and Spartanburg City Council approved the site of the current City Hall on W Broad Street for construction of a new joint city-county local government complex.

Expected to be around 180,000 square-feet and to stand 4-6 stories, the building will serve as a replacement for both City Hall and the Spartanburg County Adminstration Building on N Church St.

First approved by Spartanburg County voters in 2017 as part of the temporary one percent sales tax increase that also funds construction of the new Spartanburg County Judicial Center, the new facility will also feature an adjacent parking deck with around 500-600 spaces.

Located one block from Morgan Square, the W Broad Street site beat out nine other sites in the downtown area and met County and City criteria for the new facility including size (greater than 2 acres), walkability to Morgan Square, and the ability for public use of parking infrastructure during non-operating hours. The current City Hall site was the least expensive of all nine options as well, with a net cost of $600,000-$700,000 to prepare the site for construction, which includes demolition of the current City Hall and a deeper, more secure foundation than would often be required due to poor soil conditions on the site.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are talking with City Manager Chris Story and Spartanburg County Administrator Cole Alverson about the new facility and what it will mean for Spartanburg. Listen below for more.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.