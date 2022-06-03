Flat Rock Playhouse Presents Million Dollar Quartet

What if you could relive a night in music history? Million Dollar Quartet invites you along for the rock’n’roll ride of your life as you get a front row seat to what it might have been like to be a fly on the wall as musical legends gathered in the same room.

In the winter of 1956, Carl Perkins booked a recording session with producer Sam Phillips, hoping to launch himself out of a slump following his hit, “Blue Suede Shoes.” Perkins, his band, and Jerry Lee Lewis recorded multiple songs, many of which were on Perkins’ later record, “Matchbox.”

Though details of the day remain murky, ​records show Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash joined Perkins and Lewis for an impromptu jam session. The recording session is now considered a landmark event in rock’n’roll history.

A newspaper wrote, “This quartet could sell a million.”

Shortly after they were known as “The Million Dollar Quartet.”

