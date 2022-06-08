Greenville Drive to Honor “Black Spinners” Team on Friday, June 10th

On Friday, June 10, the Greenville Drive will honor the successful Black Spinners team from the early 1900s.

This night is important not only to the Drive, but to the Greenville Community. With the opening of Unity Park, it’s important to honor The Black Spinners, Sterling High School, and the Negro League All-Stars that all once played at Mayberry Field and meant a lot to this community.

They will take the field sporting “throwback-style” uniforms to showcase the Black Spinners team look to the modern day Greenville community.

During the pre-game ceremonies, the Drive will recognize Frank White, the only remaining living Black Spinners player, as well as family members of former Black Spinners players. John Whiteside, a former shortstop at Sterling High School, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Throughout the game, vignettes will run on the DriveVision video board, telling the story of the Black Spinners, Sterling High School, and the Negro League All-Stars.

We look forward to telling and honoring the stories of historic baseball teams from our very own community!

Visit www.milb.com/greenville for tickets and additional information.