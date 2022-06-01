Greenville Drive to Honor Vietnam Prisoners of War on Friday, June 3rd

Join the Greenville Drive on Friday, June 3, at 6:00 pm in celebrating a special group of people, the Vietnam prisoners of war.

Members of the United States Armed Forces were held as prisoners of war (POWs) in significant numbers during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1973. The POWs spent years living in unimaginable circumstances. They had a mission to resist, survive and return with honor, and they did.

Fluor Field will be alive with large groups of POWs in Greenville for a reunion and celebration of their survival. Let’s show up and celebrate with them!

Using this evening to celebrate a perfect night of patriotism, bring your family out to Fluor Field for a complimentary community event. Saluting America together, a chance for us to come out and say thank you!

The evening will include special entertainment as a flag jump takes off in a helicopter and then lands back in the stadium. Continued programing to include Miss Liberty Belle, a patriotic fly over, and our special guest Steve Amerson (America’s Tenor) performing “Amazed by America” accompanied by Broadway singer, Laurie Gayle Stephenson. Ending the night in full celebration, we will conclude with fireworks!

You can register for the complimentary event on the Eventbrite sign-up page.

Come out to Fluor Field to show your appreciation for the these fearless members of society!

Schedule

6:00 Doors open and concessions open

6:30 Program starts

6:45 Flag Jump into the stadium

7-7:30 Miss Liberty Belle

7:30 Fly over and Salute to America Musical Performance

8:40-8:45 Fireworks

Complimentary community event with donations to the Vietnam POW Reunion Foundation accepted.

