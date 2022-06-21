Greenville Drive to Host Second Annual Aerospace Night on Wednesday, June 22nd

The Greenville Drive & the SC Aerospace Team are excited to host the second annual Aerospace Night at Fluor Field event this year on Wednesday, June 22.

Building on the incredible success of last year’s first-ever Aerospace Night event, this signature event at Fluor Field will highlight and showcase, in a unique and impactful way, the companies and leaders driving the success of the Aerospace industry in our community and throughout the state.

All aspects of the Aerospace Industry will be on display during the Drive game on June 22nd including impactful, educational, and engaging entertainment content on the stadium concourse as well as before and during the Drive game. The stadium concourse will come alive with engaging displays from leading Aerospace companies in the Upstate including Lockheed Martin, Champion Aerospace, Kelley Engineering, Gemba Systems, HTI, and more! The night will also feature additional entertainment including a pre-game stadium flyover from Prisma Health, a Color Guard performance by the Civil Air Patrol Squadron, a mini Airplane toss inning break, and much more!

To help build our community’s Aerospace workforce of the future, all K-12 students in the community can receive a complimentary ticket to the game. Students and the general public should follow the instructions below to claim their tickets:

Students: visit www.GreenvilleDrive.com/groupportal and use the password “aerospace” to enter the portal. Also use the promo code “aerospace” to claim your complimentary ticket during check-out. Make sure to click apply! General Public: visit https://www.milb.com/greenville/tickets/single-game-tickets to purchase your tickets.

This will be a highly educational and impactful event at Fluor Field on June 22! Gates open at 6pm with first pitch to follow at 7pm. See you at the game!

