GSP Airport Podcast Wins Award from the South Carolina Public Relations Society of America

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has received a Silver Wing Award of Merit from the South Carolina Public Relations Society of America (SCPRSA) for Carolina Traveler, the airport’s official podcast.

The award was announced during the 31st annual Mercury Awards ceremony held in Columbia, SC.

Carolina Traveler is a weekly podcast produced entirely in-house by GSP staff. Each episode features in-depth interviews with leaders of events, attractions, and tourism agencies from across the Upstate and nearby destinations. Carolina Traveler also gives a behind-the-scenes look at the aviation industry and airport operations. The podcast serves as an introduction to the region for GSP passengers and podcast enthusiasts.

“We are always looking for new ways to connect with our passengers and enhance their appreciation for everything our region has to offer,” said GSP’s Vice President of Commercial Business and Communications Scott Carr. “Carolina Traveler allows us to speak directly to residents flying out of GSP as well as visitors who are experiencing the Upstate South Carolina region for the first time.”

Episodes of Carolina Traveler are released weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast streaming platforms.

Visit gspairport.com/podcast for more information and to listen through your browser.