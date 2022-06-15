Guy Boyle Named New CEO of Spartanburg Water

The Commission of Public Works of the City of Spartanburg and the Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District have named Guy Boyle of Macon, Ga., as the new Chief Executive Officer for Spartanburg Water. A vote to certify his position was held at the May 24 regular Commission meeting.

A comprehensive nationwide search for candidates took place after the retirement of former Spartanburg Water CEO, Sue G. Schneider, in March of this year. Mr. Boyle joins Spartanburg Water from the Macon Water Authority where he served as Executive Vice President of Business Operations and Chief Financial Officer since 2011.

In addition to his background in utility management, Mr. Boyle brings extensive experience in business operations and finance to his role. He holds both a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Texas and a Master of Public Administration from Georgia College & State University; as well as a Doctorate in Public Administration from West Chester University.

“Our Commission is very glad to vote in favor of selecting Mr. Boyle as the next Chief Executive Officer for Spartanburg Water,” said John Montgomery, Chairman of the Commission of Public Works. “His experience, background and leadership character will be an immense benefit to not only our Spartanburg Water team, but the entire Spartanburg community.”

Louie Blanton, Chairman of the Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District Commission also echoed Mr. Montgomery’s sentiments.

“Having Mr. Boyle take on the role of our next Chief Executive Officer is going to be an incredible asset to both Spartanburg Water and the thousands of Spartanburg County residents and businesses we serve,” he said. “We welcome him and his family to our community, and are excited for the future of Spartanburg Water under his leadership.” Mr. Boyle will begin his role as Chief Executive Officer effective July 5, 2022.

Spartanburg Water, an industry-leading utility, is comprised of Spartanburg Water System and Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District. It serves a population of more than 200,000 within Spartanburg County, as well as others in parts of Greenville, Union and Cherokee counties. With the help of its dedicated team of more than 250 employees, each day it produces an average of 25 million gallons of drinking water and cleans 12 million gallons of reclaimed water for its customers and community. For more information on Spartanburg Water’s water quality efforts, visit us at www.spartanburgwater.org.

Prepared by Spartanburg Water.