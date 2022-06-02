Mast General Store Celebrates Land Trust Day on Saturday, June 4th

On Land Trust Day, Saturday, June 4, Mast Store will donate twenty percent of the day’s sales to a community land trust partner.

Land trusts preserve our landscapes, create shared open spaces, protect wetlands and wildlife habitats, and provide recreational opportunities for everyone. These non-profit organizations, also known as conservancies, work with landowners and other associations to purchase land and negotiate easements with private property owners, ensure a family farm is passed down to the next generation, and assist in expanding the boundaries of state and national parks, among many other important roles.

Throughout Mast General Store’s region, land trusts make our communities more livable, generate local economic opportunities, and tell the story of the places we call home.

“I feel blessed that all Mast Store locations are hosting active land conservation groups. The work these partners do touches our lives every day in ways we can visibly see and in ways that we still benefit from,” said Lisa Cooper, president of Mast Store.

“Most people think about pastoral views when they hear the word ‘conservancy,’ but much of their work is saving and reestablishing wetlands that help reduce flooding and provide fresh water, creating alternative transportation routes like greenways, or protecting wildlife habitats. That’s why it’s important to our Mast Store team to support the work of these organizations and to help others understand what they do. We thank you for helping support their work for all of us,” said Cooper.

Local Land Trust Partners

Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Asheville and Waynesville – Established in 1974, the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy today protects more than 75,000 acres in the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee. In doing so, it’s saving unique plant and animal habitats, such as the Highlands of Roan along the Appalachian Trail, freshwater sources, farmland, and pristine, natural landscapes.

Conserving Carolina, Hendersonville – This group protects 47,000 acres in Western North Carolina – from the waterfalls of DuPont State Recreational Forest to the rock cliffs of Hickory Nut Gorge. Conserving Carolina’s work has created new greenways, parks, and trails while restoring woods, meadows, and wetlands.

Upstate Forever, Greenville – Since 1998, the mission of Upstate Forever has been to maintain the critical, natural lands and waters of Upstate South Carolina. The group has played a key role in securing and opening Greenville’s Swamp Rabbit Trail, encouraged ecological activism and responsible community growth, and, today, protects more than 28,000 acres on 140 properties across its region.