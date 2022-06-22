New Outdoor Gathering Space Opens Along Rail Trail

If you’re a frequent user of the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, chances are you’ve seen Fretwell’s construction progress over the past year near the trail’s intersection with Marion Ave.

Recently opened, the new mixed-use gathering space features a new headquarters for Little River Roasting and a concessions trailer selling sandwiches, specialty drinks, wine and beer, and snacks, along with a stage area overlooking the trail, a large grassy area for games and recreation, as well as space for food trucks and events.

Redeveloped by a group of local Spartanburg entrepreneurs, the former industrial area is positioned to capitalize on the growth the Rail Trail has seen in recent years and takes its inspiration from similar concepts such as Asheville’s Wedge at Foundation.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are talking with some of the folks behind Fretwell to get details on the development and what they’ve got planned for their first summer. Listen below for details, and be sure to check out Fretwell’s Instagram and Facebook accounts to learn more!

Want to listen to the Spartanburg City News Podcast on the go? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher or search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.