OneSpartanburg Congratulates 40 Leadership Spartanburg Graduates

OneSpartanburg, Inc., recently recognized 40 graduates of the Leadership Spartanburg class of 2022 during a ceremony at The Piedmont Club.

Over nine months, the Leadership Spartanburg class of 2022 approached community issues facing Spartanburg County while learning more about the county’s history, government, education, arts and culture, community health, economic development and much more.

Applications for the Leadership Spartanburg Class of 2023 will be accepted through June 20, 2022.

The 2022 graduating class of Leadership Spartanburg included:

Stephanie Bobak, SCDHEC

Emily Brashier, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine

Fatima Brewton, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Jennifer Candler, Spartanburg Water

Jeff Carroll, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Kent Cecil, White Oak Spartanburg

Jada Charley, SAFE Homes Rape Crisis Coalition

Parkes Coggins, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Brian Cohen, Beautiful Creations

Austin Donahoo, World Relief Upstate SC

Bobbie Earls, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Jimmy Fleming, Tietex International

Vickie Fowler, Summit Hills

Jason Freiman, Beazley USA Services, Inc.

Michael Gault, Bell Carrington & Gault Land Co.

Jessica Greer, Teague Studio

Maria Harris, F.A.C. Advocacy Group, LLC

Stewart Heath, OTO Development, LLC

Peyton Hoppes, Parallel Financial

Matt Johnson, Fernwood Baptist Church

Altaf Kapasi, Upstate Shower and Glass

Kelton Lastein, Land Partners

Raven Logan, Hub City Farmers Market

Jessica Mata, Gosnell Menard Robinson Infante CPA

Melanie Matters, Milliken

Sean McGillicuddy, McGillicuddy Concrete, LLC

James Miller, AT&T

Wilma Moore, United Way of the Piedmont/Bethlehem Center

Lordwin Neal, OneSpartanburg, Inc.

Stacey Obi, Spartanburg Community College

Bailey Patten, Taylor-Strategy Partners

Allene Pearson, Authentic Pearls, LLC

Jennifer Polson, Synovus Bank

Michael Pope, AC Hotel Spartanburg

Brian Sanders, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

Kimberly Smith, Junior League of Spartanburg

Joe Stevens, Founders Federal Credit Union

Carmeisha White, Northside Development Group

Justin Williams, Palmetto Council, Boy Scouts of America

Dan Wooster, USC Upstate

Written by OneSpartanburg, Inc.