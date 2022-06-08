OneSpartanburg Congratulates 40 Leadership Spartanburg Graduates

OneSpartanburg, Inc., recently recognized 40 graduates of the Leadership Spartanburg class of 2022 during a ceremony at The Piedmont Club.
Over nine months, the Leadership Spartanburg class of 2022 approached community issues facing Spartanburg County while learning more about the county’s history, government, education, arts and culture, community health, economic development and much more.
Applications for the Leadership Spartanburg Class of 2023 will be accepted through June 20, 2022.
The 2022 graduating class of Leadership Spartanburg included:
Stephanie Bobak, SCDHEC
Emily Brashier, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
Fatima Brewton, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
Jennifer Candler, Spartanburg Water
Jeff Carroll, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
Kent Cecil, White Oak Spartanburg
Jada Charley, SAFE Homes Rape Crisis Coalition
Parkes Coggins, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
Brian Cohen, Beautiful Creations
Austin Donahoo, World Relief Upstate SC
Bobbie Earls, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
Jimmy Fleming, Tietex International
Vickie Fowler, Summit Hills
Jason Freiman, Beazley USA Services, Inc.
Michael Gault, Bell Carrington & Gault Land Co.
Jessica Greer, Teague Studio
Maria Harris, F.A.C. Advocacy Group, LLC
Stewart Heath, OTO Development, LLC
Peyton Hoppes, Parallel Financial
Matt Johnson, Fernwood Baptist Church
Altaf Kapasi, Upstate Shower and Glass
Kelton Lastein, Land Partners
Raven Logan, Hub City Farmers Market
Jessica Mata, Gosnell Menard Robinson Infante CPA
Melanie Matters, Milliken
Sean McGillicuddy, McGillicuddy Concrete, LLC
James Miller, AT&T
Wilma Moore, United Way of the Piedmont/Bethlehem Center
Lordwin Neal, OneSpartanburg, Inc.
Stacey Obi, Spartanburg Community College
Bailey Patten, Taylor-Strategy Partners
Allene Pearson, Authentic Pearls, LLC
Jennifer Polson, Synovus Bank
Michael Pope, AC Hotel Spartanburg
Brian Sanders, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture
Kimberly Smith, Junior League of Spartanburg
Joe Stevens, Founders Federal Credit Union
Carmeisha White, Northside Development Group
Justin Williams, Palmetto Council, Boy Scouts of America
Dan Wooster, USC Upstate
Written by OneSpartanburg, Inc.