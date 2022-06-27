Roper Mountain Science Center Announces Summer Programs, Seeks Your Support

Roper Mountain Science Center (RMSC) plays a vital role in the future of young people and economic vitality of the Upstate. You can be a part of the excitement over the next few months when you visit the the Center’s Summer Adventure, Friday Starry Nights, and Laser Days of Summer events.

The local economy is growing rapidly, fueled by companies looking for workers trained in Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM). Roper Mountain meets that need. By giving young people education, experiences and skills for their careers, their lives are shaped, and our community thrives.

Each year, more than 50,000 students, 4,000 teachers, and 50,000 families and adults visit RMSC. The Center also impacts an additional 30,000 students each year through our various outreach programs. The students are ethnically diverse and come from 45 different school districts in 23 counties and 3 states. Approximately one-half of them come from families living in poverty.

Roper Mountain Science Center is owned and operated by Greenville County Schools and models a unique public-private partnership with added support generated by the Roper Mountain Science Center Association. At Roper Mountain, it knows science is the key to a better life for us all, and that hands-on learning is the best way to ignite the natural curiosity of all learners.

RMSC invites your involvement, advice and generosity as we shape our world together.

