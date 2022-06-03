Spartanburg City Council Approves First Reading of Upcoming Fiscal Year 2022-23 Budget

At their meeting on Monday, May 23, Spartanburg City Council passed the first reading of the upcoming fiscal year 2022-2023 budget in a 7-0 vote.

In a memo to council, City Manager Chris Story said that the budget includes “no significant operational changes” and no increases to City taxes or commonly applied fees. While Spartanburg continues to see record growth and economic development, Story said that staff projections account for a relatively modest 4 percent revenue growth, citing that it often takes a number of years to see such economic growth reflected in some large City revenue sources such as property taxes.

Expenditure increases this year include $1.5 million set aside for increases to City employee compensation, representing most of projected revenue growth. The budget includes a three percent cost-of-living adjustment for all City staff, with an additional 2 percent allocated for the City’s Public Works department. In his presentation to Council, Story said the additional increase is needed to bring department salaries into alignment with the overall job market. Additionally, the budget includes mandatory increases to the state retirement and health care systems covering City employees.

Also included is budget funding this year is a new “senior management position,” according to Story, along with a potential administrative position. The budget also includes an increase of around $80,000 for the Mayor and City Council office. Council member Jamie Fulmer put forward an amendment to the budget that would’ve removed that funding from the budget. Council member Rob Rain seconded the motion, which was then defeated 5-2 with Council members Smith, Littlejohn, Salley, Brown, and Mayor Jerome Rice voting against.

Final reading for the upcoming budget will take place at Spartanburg City Council’s next meeting on June 13. For more from Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, May 23, 2022 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.