Spartanburg County Public Libraries’ 9th Annual Juried Exhibition is Seeking Entries Through June 15th

The Spartanburg County Public Libraries are sponsoring the 9th Annual Juried Exhibition that will be on display from August 10 – October 12, 2022.

This competition is open to 18 and older artists, professional or amateur, who reside in North Carolina or South Carolina.

All work must be original and created within the past 5 years and not previously shown at the library (see the prospectus below for eligibility and requirements). Entries may be submitted through the online entry form that will remain open through June 15, 2022.

Shane Howell will be the juror for this year’s exhibition.

Cash and purchase awards exceeding $2,600.00will be presented in this year’s exhibition. First place prize is $750, second place $500, and third place $300.

Visit spartanburglibraries.org for additional information.