Spend Father’s Day at Fluor Field With a Great Family Package

There’s no better place to spend Father’s Day than at the ballpark. The Greenville Drive is playing at home on Sunday, June 26, and is offering a great package the whole family can enjoy!

For just $75, you’ll receive four tickets to the game, a father’s day t-shirt like the one above, a chance to meet the current Greenville Drive players before the game, and a post-game catch with Dad on the field.

Meet & Greet will be at the Front Porch from 2:00pm-2:30pm before the game. Please bring your game tickets and we will scan you in at the Front Porch Entrance at that time. Once you get all autographs and pictures you can enter into the stadium to find your seats.

Catch on the Field will be post-game. You will line up at section 114 and enter the outfield to play catch, anyone is welcome from your family to join.

Visit the official ticketing website to purchase your Father’s Day Family 4-Pack!

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.