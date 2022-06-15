The Blood Connection Hosts Critical Blood Drive During Peace Center’s Juneteenth Celebration

The Blood Connection (TBC) is partnering with the Peace Center to highlight the need for blood donations to specifically help local patients battling Sickle Cell Disease. A community blood drive will be held inside the Gunter Theater lobby on June 19 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. during the Peace Center’s Juneteenth Celebration.

As the sole blood provider for all Upstate hospitals, donating blood with The Blood Connection is the only way to ensure blood donations stay local and help this community.

“Juneteenth at the Peace Center is a day designated for the celebration of freedom and an opportunity to shed light on the holistic experiences of African Americans in our community. We are thrilled to welcome The Blood Connection to be a part of this occasion, recognizing the role blood donation plays in improving the quality of life for those battling Sickle Cell Disease,” says George Davis III, Director of Community Engagement. “This partnership enables us to provide participants with a tangible opportunity for actionable support.”

People like Shontrell Vereen, from Piedmont, are relying on blood drives like this one. Father of two, Vereen needs blood transfusions every few weeks to live a life without pain. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be present in his young daughters’ lives.

“I need eight people to donate every three weeks for me to live. Every time I receive my red cell exchange, I think about the people who donated, and I’m eternally grateful,” says Vereen.

TBC and the Peace Center aim to educate the community about the importance of a more diverse blood donor base through this Juneteenth event. Without enough blood donors, patients may be forced to wait for treatment. Sickle Cell Disease is the most common inherited blood disease. It causes red blood cells to form abnormal crescent shapes which causes intense pain. Blood transfusions are needed to replace the sickled cells with healthy red cells. Ninety-eight percent of those with sickle cell disease are African American and one in two African Americans are a match for someone battling Sickle Cell Disease. Surveys have found that less than three percent of African Americans donate blood, so the blood supply to help sickle cell patients is slim.

As a “thank you”, blood donors will receive a $20 eGift card. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by going to thebloodconnection.org/peacecenter. Walk-ins are also welcome at the event.