1st Annual Upstate Senior Wellness Fair on Friday, July 15th

Upstate seniors are all invited to the 1st Annual Upstate Senior Wellness Fair on Friday, July 15, at the Greenville Convention Center. Admission is free!

The event will showcase many of the benefits of being a senior! There will be live entertainment, education, raffles, giveaways, games, and a wide variety of senior resources.

The wellness fair will also feature Liz Ryals from HIS Radio DJ, an Elvis impersonator, and performances by the Senior Action Jazz Band, Anderson Senior Follies and Anderson County Outreach Entertainers for everyone to enjoy. In addition to the festivities, there will be free on-site blood pressure checks and a Q & A with the CenterWell Senior Primary Care team.

If you have a need, the event will have a connection! Grab your friends on July 15th and come to the Greenville Convention Center for a fun time.

Attendees will have the chance to receive information from over 65 senior resources and community partners. There will also be several raffle drawings and giveaways throughout the day.

To register, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/UpstateSeniorWellnessFair.

For more information about CenterWell Senior Primary Care or the Upstate Senior Wellness Fair, visit www.centerwellprimarycare.com or call 864-514-4762.