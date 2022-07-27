2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Southeast Cross-Country Regionals To Be Held in Spartanburg

The NCAA recently named Spartanburg as the destination for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Regional Championship, the first post-season NCAA event to come to Spartanburg since USC Upstate entered Division I.

USC Upstate will host the event in partnership with OneSpartanburg, Inc. at the Roger Milliken Center on Friday, Nov. 10.

“We are thrilled to partner with OneSpartanburg, Inc. to bring this prestigious event to Spartanburg,” said USC Upstate Director of Athletics Daniel Feig. “I want to thank the team involved in securing this bid for their hard work throughout the process. I personally look forward to seeing our cross-country community come together ahead of the event.”

USC Upstate joins major Division I schools including Arkansas, Florida, and Oklahoma State as host sites for the 2023 NCAA Cross-Country Regionals. In 2021, Spartanburg hosted its first regional championships, the NCAA Division II & Division III Cross-Country Regionals at Milliken.

OneSpartanburg, Inc. Director of Sports Tourism Development Kristyn Smith estimates the event will bring more than 500 athletes to Spartanburg County, in addition to coaches, team staff, and athletes’ families.

“After hosting Division II and Division III events, Spartanburg is eager to host an NCAA Division I event, and to showcase the hotels, restaurants, outdoor amenities and more that can be found in Spartanburg County to the athletes, coaches, families, and guests that will make their way to our county,” Smith said.

“The Roger Milliken Center is a great course, and we’re happy that a new group of great athletes will experience it next November,” said USC Upstate Head Cross-Country Coach Carson Blackwelder, an instrumental player in securing the bid.

