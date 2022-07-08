Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Night at Fluor Field on Tuesday, July 26th

Join the Greenville Drive on Tuesday, July 26, for the 7th annual Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Night at Fluor Field.

District 356 opens at 5:30 pm, and the stadium gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:00 pm first pitch.

Without a doubt, this will be the most exciting & impactful AM&E Night event to date at Fluor Field, and organizers sincerely hope you can join the fun. To encourage as much of the community to join us as possible, all K-12 students throughout the region receive a complimentary ticket to the game, provided by the Greenville Drive.

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Night at the Drive is an annual celebration designed to “ignite the passion for AM&E” with young people from all across the Upstate. Every year this is the most unique & high impact Drive gameday event hosted at Fluor Field where students have an opportunity to interact with current professionals, educators, and representatives from leading AM&E organizations throughout the Upstate, such as BMW, Greenville Technical College, Michelin, General Electric, Milliken, Bosch Rexroth, and many more to learn about how best to pursue a career path in the exciting & cutting edge AM&E industry.

This year’s AM&E Night event will, once again, feature in-person experiences, highly engaging & interactive concourse exhibits, networking opportunities, virtual experiences, and so many other exciting entertainment features. Read further below for a highlight of this year’s planned activities:

5:30 PM: Leadership & Educator Panel Discussion on District 356

Brand new for 2022, join industry leaders, educators, and other industry professionals for a special pre-game panel discussion. The panel will include senior leadership from the Upstate’s most prominent AM&E companies, including Dr. Robert Engelhorn (President & CEO of BMW Manufacturing); Dr. Keith Miller (President of Greenville Technical College); Diane Beagle (General Manager, Customer Service Engineering at General Electric); Cauiss Holmes (Manufacturing Director at Michelin’s Earthmover Facility) as well as David Kirk (Greenville Technical College BAS Graduate) and other student representatives. The panel will focus on “how students can best pursue Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering as a viable career opportunity” and will be moderated by Alex Estevez, Venture Partner with Accel Partners.

6:00 PM: Stadium Gates Open & Interactive Concourse Exhibits Begin

Once again AM&E Night will offer K-12 students and their parents the opportunity to look inside the unique and innovative world of Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering. Visit tables from our region’s leading AM&E companies featuring high end technologies including virtual and augmented reality, robotics, 3D animation and printers and so much more!

Confirmed exhibitors this year include Bosch Rexroth, Koops, Duke Energy, General Electric, Greenville Technical College, Hoowaki, Michelin, Milliken, and many more still to be confirmed

In addition, become a member of the Young Innovators Club and receive a “checklist” upon entry to Fluor Field. As you visit and experience each exhibitor along the concourse, they’ll sign your checklist and once you’ve collected all of your signatures, turn it in at the Fluor Field Information Center behind section 107 to be entered to win awesome prizes and experiences!

Follow the instructions below to claim your free ticket and also purchase additional tickets:

Visit GreenvilleDrive.com/groupportal and use the password “AME” to enter the portal Choose as many tickets as you’d like to claim/purchase. During check-out, enter the promo code “AME” in the promo code box to claim your complimentary ticket. Make sure to click apply!