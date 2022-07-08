Artists’ Collective Spartanburg Seeks to Put Together Annual Open Doors Studio Tour Starting in 2023

The Open Doors Studio Tour will be a long-awaited “open studio” weekend event that will showcase the local artists of Spartanburg County in their working studio spaces.

This plans to be an exciting opportunity for artists to open their doors to the public and invite visitors and collectors to come view their artwork, learn about the creative process, and purchase work for sale.

This event is the first of what we hope will be an annual tour that helps to introduce the amazing, hard-working artists of this community to the public. Because this will be a large undertaking, the following arts organizations are collaborating to make this happen: Artists Collective | Spartanburg, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, Chapman Cultural Center, and the Spartanburg Art Museum.

In conjunction with this event, the Artists Collective Spartanburg will host a special exhibit of the participating artists in the Solomon Gallery during March and April of 2023, and a reception will be held to celebrate the event. Additional details will be available soon.

Organizers ask that if you are interested in participating, please go online and complete the Artists’ Collective informational survey by marking “YES” at: https://exhibitions.artistscollectivespartanburg.org/opendoors-interest.

Your response and contact info will be put in there database so that they can send you upcoming information and details about the event. Please don’t delay! They want to hear from local artists so that they can make this a success!

Please feel free to contact Artists’ Collective if you have any questions.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.