BMW of North America Reports Q2 2022 U.S. Sales Results

In the second quarter of 2022, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 78,905 vehicles, a 18.3% decrease from the 94,144 vehicles sold in the record-setting second quarter of 2021.

While supply constraints continued to impact inventory availability, high demand for BMW Sports Activity Vehicles and increased allocation from the company’s U.S. plant in Spartanburg, SC led to year-over-year growth of BMW X5 (+15.1%) and BMW X7 (+18.3%) sales, and an overall increase of 4.6% in the light truck segment vs Q2 2021. In total, sales of BMW’s U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles are up 9.8% when compared to the first half of 2021.

Despite single digit day supply, sales of BMW’s newest fully electric vehicles also continue to grow, with nearly 1,500 BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicles and more than 1,100 BMW i4 Gran Coupe models now on U.S. roads since they first began arriving in late March.

“We are pleased that demand remains strong, however this quarter was not without its challenges, as our sales were constricted only by the limitations of available inventory,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “Since the arrival of the iX and i4 in market this past March, it is clear that enthusiasm for BMW electric vehicles is here to stay. In April, we hosted the world premiere of the first-ever, fully electric BMW i7, to rave reviews from dealers, customers, and press. We look forward to launching this incredible vehicle later this year.”

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 5,131 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 45.1% vs the 9,340 vehicles sold in the second quarter of 2021.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2022.

Q2

2022 Q2 2021 % YTD

2022 YTD

2021 % BMW passenger cars 27,042 46,973 -42.4% 58,475 82,235 -28.9% BMW light trucks 51,863 49,588 4.6% 94,144 85,759 9.8% TOTAL BMW 78,905 96,561 -18.3% 152,619 167,994 -9.2% TOTAL MINI 5,131 9,340 -45.1% 12,007 15,625 -23.2%

The sales reported in these figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in the Q2 2022 report occurred between April 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022.