Copa de la Diversión Night at Fluor Field on Saturday, July 23rd

Saturday, July 23, is Copa de la Diversión night at Fluor Field! This night is designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with our local Hispanic and Latino communities.

So come be immersed in Latin culture at Fluor Field and experience all the sight, sounds and tastes of the culture right here in Greenville!

The night will include Latin cuisine such as Latin Flavorz food truck. An authentic live Mariachi Band will have you dancing all night!

The players will also take the field as the Ranas de Rio, and the team will recognize its Hispanic players! All that and much more fun is to be had Saturday night!

Get you tickets for the special night on the official ticketing website.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.