Family Friday Hikes Offered at Paris Mountain State Park This Summer

Paris Mountain State Park will offer Creek Ranger family hikes most Fridays at 10 am this summer, now through August 5, 2022.

Registration is required. Cost is $5 per person plus admission. These programs are also available for groups on other summer weekdays.

Creek Ranger Hike: Create family memories on Fridays this summer! From 10 am – 12 noon, take a nature walk with a ranger or staff interpreter and wade into Mountain Creek! Using one of the park nets, search for dragonfly nymphs and salamanders, plus many more animals that call Paris Mountain home. Look at these animals under the microscope in the park lab (animals will be returned to the creek afterward)! Participants are encouraged to bring their own water shoes (though a limited number of water shoes are available to borrow). Limit: 25 people. All ages welcome! Total walking adds up to about a mile roundtrip, as we walk to the creek, stay awhile, and walk back.

The cost is $5 per person, including adults, plus park admission (if you have a Park Passport, you only pay the program cost). Payable at the admission booth with credit/debit card or cash. Registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $6 for ages 16-64, $3.50 for ages 6-15, and $3.75 for ages 65+. Children ages 5 and under are not charged admission, so they only pay for the program.

Dates: July 8, 15, 22, 29; August 5

All Creek Ranger programs begin at Park Center, and take approximately two hours.

For more information and registration, email Interpretive Ranger Cathy Taylor at [email protected], or call the park office at 864-244-5565.

Paris Mountain State Park is at 2401 State Park Road, Greenville, SC 29609. It is located six miles north of downtown Greenville. Admission is $6 for ages 16 – 64, $3.50 for ages 6 – 15, and $3.25 for S.C. seniors and disabled persons. Children under the age of 6 are not charged admission.