GSP Airport Partners With CLEAR To Offer Expedited Security Screening

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has partnered with secure identity company CLEAR to offer travelers access to expedited security screening at GSP.

As part of the partnership, members in the CLEAR program can verify their identity simply by using their eyes or fingerprints, replacing the need to show their driver’s license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through a dedicated lane and directly to TSA screening. This allows CLEAR members to significantly reduce the amount of time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

Today’s launch represents continued growth in CLEAR’s national footprint, where it boasts more than 12 million members. CLEAR already serves 9 of GSP’s top 10 domestic destinations, meaning that members traveling through GSP can use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. GSP is CLEAR’s first airport in the Carolinas, and 44th across the U.S. The launch is expected to create 17 jobs and generate $1.5 million in local economic activity.

“GSP is always looking for ways to make the airport experience easier and more predictable. Partnering with CLEAR provides our customers expedited access to security screening at GSP and many other major airports,” said GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards. “We are confident our passengers will appreciate CLEAR’s expedited screening process and we are looking forward to providing another great amenity for our travelers.”

“CLEAR shares GSP’s commitment to innovation and customer service, and we’re thrilled to expand our footprint to the beautiful Upstate area,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “Our launch at GSP is the start to a strong partnership and we look forward to working with the airport to implement new technology and bring customized, scalable solutions to the people of South Carolina.”

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR’s expedited security lanes – costs around $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members, as well as active military, veterans, and government officials.

