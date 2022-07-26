Hub City Bookshop Welcomes New York Times Bestselling Author Megan Miranda on Wednesday, July 27th

Hub City Bookshop is delighted to welcome New York Times bestselling author Megan Miranda to the Spartanburg County Public Library for a reading and signing of her newest thriller, The Last to Vanish.

The latest offering from the masterful psychological storyteller behind titles such as All the Missing Girls and The Last House Guest, this novel follows protagonist Abigail Lovett as she probes the dark secrets of Cutter’s Pass, the North Carolina mountain town where she manages the local inn. A riveting thriller filled with taut suspense and shocking twists that will keep you guessing until the very end, The Last to Vanish is the perfect summer read!

This event will take place in the Barrett Room at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters. The library has generously elected to purchase 50 copies of the book, to be distributed free of charge to the first 50 people to sign up or show up. RSVP on the Eventbrite page to reserve your copy, and show up on the day to claim it!

Don’t hesitate, because the copies are expected to go fast!

Join us at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and be one of the first to get your hands on what’s sure to be one of this summer’s biggest books!

* Limit one person, one book. Please note that an RSVP reserves your copy until the date of the event — you must attend in person in order to claim your book!

