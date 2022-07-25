OneSpartanburg Launching Political Leadership Institute to Connect Interested Candidates for Elected Office to Spartanburg County

OneSpartanburg, Inc., will launch the Political Leadership Institute this fall, designed to provide Spartanburg County residents with the knowledge needed to run for elected office.

The program will connect anyone interested in running for office to key resources and programs across the county, and will highlight the political process, from running a campaign to finance, ethics, and fundraising, to issues of importance in Spartanburg.

“The Political Leadership Institute is a natural addition to OneSpartanburg, Inc.’s advocacy toolbox, where we work to equip leaders who support pro-business issues to ensure a business-friendly environment continues across Spartanburg County,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. Chief Business Affairs Officer John Kimbrell.

The 2022 Political Leadership Institute will feature four sessions held on: Sept. 13, Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and Oct. 25. The cost to participate is $100 and covers all materials and meals. Financial assistance is available if necessary.

More information, including session schedules and speakers, can be found at https://www.onespartanburginc.com/politicalleadership/.

Anyone interested in participating should contact OneSpartanburg, Inc. Director of Leadership Development Cindy Teaster at [email protected].