Paintings by South Carolina Artist Alice Ravenel Huger Smith Featured in “Where the Crawdads Sing”

Paintings by South Carolina artist Alice Ravenel Huger Smith (1876–1958) from the Johnson Collection are shown in the major motion picture “Where the Crawdads Sing” — the film adaptation of the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by Delia Owens.

“Crawdads” includes images of Alice Smith’s watercolors of the Carolina Lowcountry. The film’s director, Olivia Newman, sought inspiration from Smith’s art to “capture [the main character’s] world, the marsh and swamps….We looked at paintings, we looked at photography, and we drew from all of the mediums.”

The Johnson Collection invites its regional audience to celebrate Alice Smith and “Crawdads” through exciting programs—including a birthday celebration of the artist at TJC Gallery and a book discussion led by Dr. Erin Templeton at the Spartanburg County Public Library in partnership with Hub City Bookshop.

Please see TJC’s website for detailed programming information. All events are free and open to the public.