South Carolina Public Radio Presents History of the Electrification of Rural South Carolina

In his book, Empowering Communities: How Electric Cooperatives Transformed Rural South Carolina (USC Press, 2022), Dr. Lacy K. Ford and co-author Jared Bailey tell the story of the rise of “public” power – electricity serviced by member-owned cooperatives and sanctioned by federal and state legislation.

Dr. Lacy K. Ford recently spoke with Dr. Walter Edgar on South Carolina Public Radio to discuss the history of electrification of rural South Carolina.

Visit southcarolinapublicradio.org/show/walter-edgars-journal to listen to the 52-minute segment and for more information.