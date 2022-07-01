Spartanburg City Council Hears Parks and Recreation Update

Spartanburg City Council recently heard an update from Parks and Recreation Director Kim Moultrie on this year’s city programming and special events.

While the pandemic disrupted much of that programming in 2020 and 2021, canceling many usual offerings and forcing a shift towards socially distanced and safer alternative programming, this year has seen a return to a full slate of City Parks and Recreation options for all ages, according to Moultrie.

Summer camps are back to full capacity, serving 400 local youths, swim lessons at the C.C. Woodson and Dr T.K. Gregg community centers this year have proven so popular that there is currently a waiting list, and over 300 youths have taken advantage of the pools at either of the facilities so far this year. Additionally, Moultrie said the City is offering a new teen camp this year, serving 60 teens.

The City of Spartanburg is also back to a full slate of special events this year, with Spring Fling having returned this year after a two-year absence and new events like Flashback Fridays and the Downtown Sunday Market adding more options than even existed prior to the pandemic.

For the future, Moultrie highlighted a planned eight-week music program to be held at the Highland neighborhood’s Thorton Activity Center, athletic field upgrades at the C.C. Woodson Community Center, a current community input process for Duncan Park improvements, and the creation of a Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to help guide programming and work with staff to plan new park amenities and identify new recreation opportunities.

For more from the City Council meeting on June 27, 2022, see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, June 27, 2022 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.