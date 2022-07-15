Spartanburg City Council Hears Update on Lead Paint Abatement Program

Spartanburg City Council recently heard an update about the city’s “Lead-Safe Spartanburg” program, a lead paint abatement assistance program available for both owner-occupied and rental units in the city.

Funded by a $1 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in 2019, the program so far has assisted with lead paint remediation in 24 homes according to program manager David Maher.

The program is still accepting new applicants that meet the following requirements:

• Home must be located within the City of Spartanburg

• A Child under the age of 6 must reside or regularly spend time in the home (over 60 hours per year), or a pregnant woman must reside in the home

• Household income must be less than 80% of Area Median Income

• Home must be built prior to 1978

• All property tax payments and homeowner’s insurance must be current

According to Maher, Spartanburg has assisted more home lead paint remediations than any other recipient of the HUD grant in our region so far, a record he said the City intends to keep through the end of the grant period. For more on the city’s “Lead-Safe Spartanburg” effort, follow this link.

See the video below for more from the Spartanburg City Council meeting on July 11, 2022.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, July 11, 2022 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.