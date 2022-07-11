Spartanburg Regional Foundation Awards $601,000 in Grants for Health Initiatives

The Spartanburg Regional Foundation grants program has allocated more than $600,000 this year to promote health and wellness in the community. These grants promote partnerships and clinical innovation, provide assistance for community members in crisis, and fund important technology and facilities upgrades.

“The Foundation is proud to support a deserving group of 2022 recipients, and we are grateful to the donors who make these grants possible,” said Kristy Caradori, executive director of the Foundation. “We were pleased to have numerous outstanding applicants from both the community and the health system. Our Grants and Allocations Committee and Board of Trustees have done a thorough job of reviewing proposals and selecting organizations and projects that will make a meaningful impact on the well-being of our community.”

2022 Spartanburg Regional Foundation Grant recipients are:

Academic Technology and Wellness Academy

$8,500

This grant will support the “Wellness Starts Here” program to promote wellness among children and their families in Cherokee County.

AccessHealth Spartanburg

$29,901

This grant will support transportation services for patients in Cherokee and Union counties.

Angels Charge Ministry

$5,000

This grant will provide counseling services as well as basic health and dental care for women in crisis.

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas

$5,000

This grant will help cover costs of travel, food and lodging for families who have a child undergoing treatment for cancer.

Faith Home, Inc.

$5,000

This grant will provide support for community members in need of addiction recovery.

FAVOR Upstate

$10,000

This grant will support comprehensive, research-based service to combat Substance Abuse Disorder among residents of Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.

$5,000

This grant will support expanded dental care for children in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

Helping Hands Ministries of Woodruff

$5,000

This grant will benefit food pantry clients by providing fruits, vegetables and other healthy food options.

Hope Center for Children

$5,000

This grant will enable young people in Hope Center for Children’s Transitional Living Program to receive needed health screenings and other basic services.

Louvenia D. Barksdale Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation

$5,000

This grant will be used to implement monthly support group meetings in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.

Middle Tyger Community Center

$10,000

This grant will provide mental health counseling services for adolescents.

Pelham Medical Center – Education

$4,410.21

This grant will enable the purchase of supplies for the simulation lab for training clinical staff.

Project HOPE Foundation

$15,000

Funding will provide shade for an outdoor area dedicated to teenagers and young adults with autism, helping to enhance meaningful access to outdoor activities as part of medically necessary services.

Regional HealthPlus

$20,000

This grant will provide patient assistance for medications and transportation.

SAFE Homes – Rape Crisis Coalition

$7,500

This grant will assist clients with immediate needs such as prescription refills, transportation costs and rent and utility payments.

$9,000

This grant will support improved access to care for residential students with mobility issues by providing important medical equipment.

Spartanburg Medical Center – Cath/EP Lab

$2,265

This grant will be used to purchase a patient monitor for the waiting room.

Spartanburg Medical Center – Facilities

$124,688.18

The grant will fund a major upgrade to the outdoor dining and patio area outside the cafeteria between the main building, south wing and the Spartanburg Regional Outpatient Center.

$5,000

This grant will support patients who cannot afford to purchase their ostomy supplies.

$5,000

This grant will fund educational supplies and learning programs for interns.

$15,490.88

This grant will fund equipment to assist with patient care – including exercise equipment for strength and endurance, assistance with standing and support for adaptive communication needs.

Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus – Center for Rehabilitative Medicine

$42,089

This grant will purchase awnings and upgrade the walkway for handicap accessibility.

$115,000

This grant will fund the renovation of the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home chapel and patient room patio areas.

$4,200

This grant will renovate space to expand storage options and enable ease of access for customers while supporting efficiency among volunteer staff.

$20,000

This grant will fund production of multiple videos to enhance Spartanburg Regional Connection Orientation.

$4,800

This grant will provide three educational offerings for more than 500 clinical research professionals.

$8,791.20

This grant will purchase airbeds ready to deploy in an emergency.

$17,000

This grant will fund the purchase of wireless patient simulator and accessories for clinical training at Cherokee Medical Center, Union Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus.

$16,864.53

This grant will fund the purchase of equipment that will assist with lifting patients, including two pallet jacks and one powered stretcher.

$30,000

This grant will fund the purchase of technology (hardware/software), storage and set-up to enhance an existing room in Tyner Training Center.

$11,000

This grant will support a collaborative program to give patients extra time and attention – including lifestyle coaching, a food pantry, primary care and mental health counseling – needed to manage their chronic conditions and live healthier lives.

$5,000

This grant will help to ensure continued access to medically supervised, residential detox services for Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee county residents at the Phoenix Center.

$5,000

This grant will support prescription assistance to help families with medications and other supplies.

$19,500

This grant will promote awareness about the opioid crisis in partnership with the Union County Behavioral Health Taskforce.

Learn more about the Spartanburg Regional Foundation grants program by visiting https://regionalfoundation.com/grants/.