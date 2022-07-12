Spartanburg Water Recognizes Industrial Partners for Compliance

Spartanburg Water recently recognized seven industrial customers for their commitment to protecting the environment and our water resources.

These companies help Spartanburg Water keep its customers, sewer systems and receiving streams safe by meeting the standards and regulatory requirements outlined in their Industrial Pretreatment Discharge Permits.

The National Pretreatment Program defined by EPA as “a cooperative effort of federal, state, and local environmental regulatory agencies established to protect water quality.” This EPA program has been utilized for more than 30 years. By treating wastewater before it is released into our sewer collection and treatment system, commercial and industrial facilities help to remove harmful pollutants that could otherwise reach our streams, rivers, lakes and oceans.

Spartanburg Water has developed its pretreatment program based on federal, state and local requirements. The following companies were 100 percent compliant with their industrial wastewater permits for the 2021 calendar year:

Crane Instrumentation & Sampling, Inc.

DFA Dairy Brands Fluids, dba Pet Dairy

Lubrizol Advanced Materials

Michelin Tire Corporation – US3

Parker Hannifin – O Ring Division and Engineering Seals Division TechSeal – Operations

Phenix Engineered Textiles, Inc.

Siemens Industry Inc.

By working with these industrial customers, Spartanburg Water is able to achieve an excellent compliance record for its permitted wastewater treatment facilities.

These awards are a testament to the dedication of Spartanburg Water and its partners to improving the quality of water resources and the quality of life.