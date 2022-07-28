The Blood Connection Partners With Outback Steakhouse to Boost Summer Blood Donations on Thursday, July 28th

The Blood Connection (TBC) is partnering with local restaurant chain, Outback Steakhouse, to call attention to the importance of blood donation this summer.

While TBC has avoided a blood shortage so far, the non-profit community blood center is currently experiencing a shortage of blood donors. The two groups are partnering to host blood drives at select Outback locations, to make blood donation accessible for more community members.

Right now, The Blood Connection is experiencing a critical need for all blood types. Only blood donors can help that need. TBC aims to collect 1,000 units a day to ensure a steady and stable blood supply for more than 100 hospital partners across the Carolinas and Georgia. Statistics show that while only three percent of the population donates blood, one in seven people who seek treatment at a hospital will need a blood transfusion.

“One blood donation has the power to save three lives,” said Delisa English, president and CEO of The Blood Connection. “You can make a difference in your community by donating with The Blood Connection and ensuring your donation stays local. We’re thankful to Outback for joining us during this critical time.”

The Blood Connection’s mobile donation units will be at twenty Outback Steakhouse locations across North and South Carolina on July 28. As a thank you for helping save local lives, all donors will receive a $20 eGift card, redeemable for an Outback eGift card, plus a coupon for a free Bloomin’ Onion.

To make an appointment to donate blood at an Outback location, go to thebloodconnection.org/outback.