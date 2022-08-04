BMW Introduces the 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35

BMW continues to deliver on the promise to provide engaging and innovative electromobility solutions with the latest addition to the fully-electric BMW i4 range, the new BMW i4 eDrive35.

The BMW i4 eDrive35 joins the successful BMW i4 eDrive40 and BMW i4 M50 and makes purely electric BMW performance more attainable than ever. US deliveries are expected to start in the first quarter of 2023 with a starting base price of $51,400 plus $995 destination and handling.

The BMW i4 eDrive35 is driven by the same Gen5 eDrive powertrain technology found in the BMW iX and the other i4 models. In the i4 eDrive35, the single electrically-excited synchronous motor is fed by high-voltage batteries with an energy content of 70.2 kWh gross and 66 kWh net. The motor sends 281 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque (preliminary figures) to the rear wheels, resulting in an estimated 0-60 mph time of just 5.8 seconds.

When fitted with the standard 18-inch aero wheels, the i4 eDrive35 is expected to deliver an EPA range of about 260 miles (estimated range of up to 260 miles according to preliminary BMW AG tests based on the EPA’s test procedure standards). Utilizing DC fast charging, the batteries can be charged at a rate of up to 180 kW and, based on early testing, owners can expect to be able to charge the HV battery from 10% to 80% in only 32 minutes.

Inside, drivers are greeted by the dramatic BMW Curved Display, powered by BMW Operating System 8. The display unites a 12.3-inch information display with a 14.9-inch control display behind a single, seamless glass surface angled towards the driver. Standard and optional features and equipment are unchanged from that available on the 2023 i4 eDrive40, and the i4 eDrive35 will benefit from the full range of available ConnectedDrive digital services and over-the-air updates.

Production of the 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 at BMW Group Plant Munich. The first units are expected to arrive in the US in the first quarter of 2023.

In the first half of 2022, BMW sold over 57,000 fully electric vehicles worldwide. The BMW Group is aiming for BEVs to account for fully 50% of global sales by 2030.

