Chapman Cultural Center Awards ’22-’23 First Quarter Community Grants

Chapman Cultural Center is committed to broadening and strengthening Spartanburg’s creative community. Because of this commitment, a major part of the work they do is centered around funding Spartanburg’s arts and cultural community.

One of Chapman Cultural Center’s major funding opportunities comes in the form of its quarterly Community Grants Program. The Community Grants award up to $5,000 per application and is open to both individual artists and non-profits/government agencies. Learn more about the grant application process here.

We’re proud to announce we’ve awarded the following individuals a Community Grant for the Q1 2022-2023 grants cycle! Learn more about their project below.

Spartanburg ceramicist, Chuck Bishop, was awarded a Chapman Cultural Center Community Grant to aid in purchasing a new kiln for his practice.

Chuck has practiced ceramics for the past seven years and is a member of the Artists’ Collective of Spartanburg where he has a studio space. For Chuck, a new kiln is a vital part of the process of making pottery. With his updated kiln, Chuck will now have a reliable and up-to-date kiln to complete his artwork. With the Skutt 1231PK kiln he is purchasing, he now has the opportunity to complete larger projects and fire a greater number of pieces in a shorter amount of time. With his new capabilities, he plans to expand his practice by teaching classes and hosting demos for the Spartanburg community.

Visual artist, Ann Stoddard, was awarded a Chapman Cultural Center Community Grant to provide the funding she needed in order to participate in an international exhibition and artist residency.

The exhibition, “Nido,” was curated by international curator, artist, and professor Michelle Grabner at the International Center for the Arts in Monte Castello di Vibio, Italy. The artworks included in the group exhibition were created by artists who attended the two-week residency at the ICA, including Spartanburg’s own Ann Stoddard.

The exhibition ran from June 24 – July 2, 2022. The exhibition was spread out throughout the community of Monte Castello di Vibio. The grant helped cover expenses for Ann’s participation in the exhibition including the cost associated with making sure her work was securely transported home to Spartanburg.

To continue to fund projects that support the Spartanburg arts community, consider supporting local artists and organizations by donating to the Chapman Cultural Center.

If you would like more information or have questions about community grants, the application process, or other grant opportunities, please contact Outreach Coordinator Lucy Southwell at [email protected].

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.