Community Leaders and Influencers Team Up With The Blood Connection for “Mr. and Ms. August” Campaign

While families and community members have their sights set on the last few weeks of summer vacation, The Blood Connection (TBC) fears that if community members don’t turn their attention to the urgent need for blood, there could be a dangerous blood shortage. To combat the predicted decline in blood donations, TBC is partnering with community leaders, stakeholders, and influencers to boost blood donations and share the importance of donating blood year-round.

The first-ever “Mr. and Ms. August” campaign will take place throughout the month of August and leverage community leaders to boost donations in a fun way during one of the worst months for blood donor turnout. Candidates will be asked to advocate for TBC by encouraging people to donate blood in their name. At the end of the month, TBC will calculate which contestants received the most donations and crown one Mr. August and one Ms. August.

“We are grateful to all the blood donation advocates who will be helping us get people excited about donating blood,” said Marie Forrestal, Vice President of Donor Resources for TBC. “Thanks to them and this August initiative, no patient will have to wait for a lifesaving blood transfusion due to the chronic blood shortage. They will be changing the lives of so many through their efforts and will hopefully have some fun along the way with this friendly competition.”

Right now, The Blood Connection is experiencing a critical need for blood donations. When the need for blood increases, but blood donor turnout decreases, it creates an unstable blood supply. As the blood provider for more than 100 hospitals across the South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, TBC relies on community blood donors to ensure that hospitals have the lifesaving supplies they need.

Twenty contestants from across the Carolinas and Georgia have signed on to share TBC’s mission and encourage others to roll up their sleeves this August. They include:

– Dr. Annie Andrews – Politician and Pediatrician from Charleston, SC

– Michelle Brandt – Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commissioner and Politician fromCharleston, SC

– Wool E. Bull – Mascot for the Durham Bulls Baseball Team

– Jan Correll – Blogger/influencer behind Silver is the New Blonde® in Charlotte, NC

– Jordan Coppinger – Radio Host, 98.1 The River in Asheville, NC

– Max Diekneite – News Anchor from Savannah, GA

– Jane Dough – Radio Host, Kiss 101.9 in New Bern, NC

– Anastasia Garcia – Social Media Influencer from Greensboro, NC

– Brevin Galloway – Basketball Player for Clemson University

– Dr. Carlos Grant – Principal of Wade Hampton High School in Greenville, SC

– Nikki Kuniej – Account Manager for Charleston Radio Group in Charleston, SC

– Dr. Zion Ko Lamm – Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC

– Andrew Lord – Head Coach of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in Greenville, SC

– Miguel Lucero – Paramedic and EMT Teacher from Berkely County, SC

– Walker Merritt – Football Player at The Citadel

– Ed Piotrowski – Chief Meteorologist, WPDE from Myrtle Beach, SC

– Jane Robelot – Anchor, WYFF News 4 from Greenville, SC

– Ian Robinson – Leukemia Survivor from Greenville, SC

– Sarah Margaret Sandlin – Social Media Influencer from Charlotte, NC

– Rhys Shaw – 12-year-old Lymphoma Survivor from Charleston, SC

To learn more about the contestants for Mr. and Ms. August, please go to thebloodconnection.org/august. To make an appointment to donate blood in support of a contestant, click their photo, and then follow the link to donate in their name.