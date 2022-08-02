Converse Community Supporting Glow Lyric Summer Theatre

Multiple students, grads and staff of the Converse community are working and performing with Glow Lyric Theatre this summer.

Glow Lyric Theatre is South Carolina’s only summer opera and musical theatre. They strive to be a leader in the fusion of opera, operetta and musical theatre and produce nationally recognized and socially relevant work.

Emma Baum ’23 is a current Converse Theatre major. Emma is acting as Stage Manager for Classic Broadway, and Assistant Stage Manager for Stinney: An American Execution.

Lindsey Brakhage ’16 is singing in the ensemble of Stinney: an American Execution and Classic Broadway.

Jenna Tamisiea Elser, current Visiting Instructor of Theatre at Glow Lyric, past Director of the Opera Program at Petrie School of Music and Glow Co-Founder and Artistic and Stage Director for Stinney: an American Execution and Classic Broadway.

Master of Music Education graduate Brandon Graves ’19 is singing in the ensemble of Stinney: an American Execution and Classic Broadway and is Glow Lyric’s Festival Manager.

Voice major Kaylyn Shelton ’23, is playing the role of “Mary Emma Thames” in the production of Stinney: an American Execution and Classic Broadway.

Theatre major Emily Rose Watts ’23 is a set carpenter.

You can learn more about Glow Lyric Theatre and purchase tickets here.

Prepared by Converse University.