Drive Back to 2006 With A Special Celebration of the Greenville Drive’s 16th Season on Sept. 6th

Do you remember 2006? It was the fabulous year that the Greenville Drive came to downtown Greenville.

As the team closes out its sixteenth season in this beautiful community, they are taking a minute to reflect on all the fun, all the fans, and all the friends we’ve made in the Upstate.

Join the community on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 6:00 pm as we “Drive Back to 2006!” Fans will enjoy a salute to 2006 and the last 16 seasons of Drive baseball with tickets prices from 2006, just $5-8 for this game, a specially priced hot dog, chips and drink combo for just $6 or include an ice-cold draft beer for $8 and any draft beer sold from our concession stands will be sold for just $4 (domestic) and $5 (craft) each.

The Drive team store will also be turning back the clock and pricing select items as if it’s the early 2000’s

So come celebrate Reedy Rip’It’s birthday, the Drive’s sixteenth season of baseball and community impact and all of the milestones captured in those years as we party like it’s 2006! You won’t want to miss out on this fun!

Get your tickets now on the official ticketing website.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.