Educational Litter Exhibit Opens at Roper Mountain Science Center

The Litter Letter Project and educational exhibit at Roper Mountain Science Center is officially open!

This exhibit starts with a display that is part of an award-winning international litter awareness campaign called The Litter Letter Project. These Litter Letters will join projects in Australia, England, the Philippines, Ireland, Nigeria, and all throughout the States! This one shown here is the very first Litter Letter Project in South Carolina!

The Litter Letters are part of an educational exhibit at Roper Mountain Science Center and are located at the head of the trail by the Sustainability Building.

There is an educational infographic sign in front of the Litter Letters, and then as you follow the trail there is a litter scavenger hunt. There are five fiberglass pieces of litter for kids to find – and when kids find a piece of litter, there is a QR code that plays a short 50-second cartoon video about the cause, effect, and solution to that piece of litter.

Visit ropermountain.org for more information.

Prepared by Greenville County.