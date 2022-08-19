Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner”

Set in the 1960s, a progressive white couple’s proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her Black fiancé home to meet them in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner that starred the inimitable Sidney Poitier.

Blindsided by their daughter’s whirlwind romance and fearful for her future, Matt and Christina Drayton quickly come to realize the difference between supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family. However, they’re surprised to find they aren’t the only ones with concerns about the match, and it’s not long before a multi-family clash of racial and generational difference sweeps across the Drayton’s idyllic San Francisco terrace. With humor and insight, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner begins a conversation sure to continue at dinner tables long after the curtain comes down.

“We’re proud to bring this story, these characters, and this dialogue to the Playhouse stage with such a beautifully written script,” Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant said. “As professional storytellers, it is critically important to reflect a variety of persons, perspectives, and truths on stage. We’re excited to bring this familiar classic to our audiences and revel in the journey that the actors and audience take together in the ephemeral and potent ways that only live theater can elicit.”

Directed by Reggie Law and starring Jade Arnold, Marvin Bell, Janie Bushway, Emily Fink, John Little, Robin McGee, Marcy McGuigan, Janet Oliver, and Peter Thomason.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner runs from Friday, August 19, through Sunday, September 4, at Flat Rock Playhouse’s Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $35 to $55. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.