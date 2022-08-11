Don’t Forget Your Gardening Chores in August

August is here, which means that it’s time to take care of a few things in the garden. Don’t worry, follow these tips and you’ll be right as rain.

Lawns:

As soon as the rain gets your grass growing again, remember to maintain the 3 inch mowing height. Wait until the grass is green to apply the fall fertilizer to the cool season lawn. Fertilizer can be applied starting in late August, but can be done any time through November.

Ornamentals:

This is not a good time for general pruning of shrubs. Restrict trimming to removing a few stray shoots. Do not apply nitrogen fertilizer to shrubs. Some plants will bloom until frost if you keep the spent flowers removed. Deadhead butterfly bush, purple coneflowers, phlox, and roses.

If you still have hemlock trees in the landscape, check them for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid infestations. Fall is an excellent time to apply soil drench treatments, to spray with insecticidal soap or horticultural oil. September through November is the best time to treat for this pest. See “Recommendations for Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Control in the Landscape” or watch Linda Blue on BCTV’s Hemlock Woolly Adelgid video for more information.

And to keep those beautiful container gardens going, give them a dose of liquid fertilizer every 2 to 3 weeks. Don’t be afraid to trim plants back if they have gotten leggy.

Fruits:

Early apples will be appearing at the Farmers’ Markets. Look for varieties like Gala, Jonagold, Paulared and Granny Smith. Black rot has been a problem on grapes this year. Regular fungicide sprays are the only way to prevent this infection. Prune blackberries and raspberries after harvest.

Vegetables:

In the heat of August it may be difficult to think about fall crops. But this is the time to start setting out transplants for cabbage and broccoli and planting seeds for the leafy greens.

The biggest challenges with fall vegetables are insect control and watering in August and September. Regular applications of B.t. (Bacillus thuringiensis) will prevent the caterpillars from devouring everything in the cabbage family. Practice good sanitation. Remove spent plants from the garden as soon as harvest is complete. Also remove diseased plants as soon as possible. Harvest basil when the plants begin to flower. Cut stems back to a set of lower leaves to get a flush of new growth.

Other:

Keep bird baths and hummingbird feeders clean.