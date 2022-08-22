The Greenville Drive Return to the Upstate for Six-game Homestead

After being on the road, the Greenville Drive is back home taking on the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates Affiliate) for a jam packed six-game homestand from August 23rd to August 28th. Be sure to read below, so you don’t miss any of the fun!

Tuesday August 23rd: Gates open at 6 PM, First pitch is 7:05 PM

Tuesday Night is Greenville Chamber Night at the Drive! Throughout the evening, the Drive will celebrate the Greenville Chamber, Chamber companies, and the role the Chamber plays in improving education, entrepreneurship, and economic development across the local community. All evening, key members of the Greenville Chamber will be recognized during in-game ceremonies and will get to participate in between-innings games and entertainment.

The Drive has been an active member of the Greenville Chamber since their inception in 2006 and are proud to host the annual Chamber event again in 2022.

Wednesday August 24th: Gates open at 6 PM, First pitch is 7:05 PM

Join us on Wednesday Night for Prisma Health Night at the Drive! This annual celebration of Prisma Health team members is a staple of the Greenville’s Drive’s calendar. Come out and celebrate all that Prisma Health does for the Upstate!

Arrive early and Stroll through District 356 (Field St. side of the stadium) to take an up-close look at some of Prisma Health’s vehicles like the newest member of the fleet, the MCI Bus, plus an ambulance, the neonatal/pediatrics bus, a critical care quad cab truck, and more!

Learn how they work, what’s on board and how they impact our neighbors, friends, and family members in times of need.

Wednesday is also White Claw Wednesday! White Claws will be $2 throughout the game!

Thursday August 25th (Doubleheader): Gates open at 4 PM, First pitch is 5:00 PM

Join us for a doubleheader on Thursday as gates will open at 4 PM for Game 1 against the Grasshoppers. One ticket provides access to both games. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Earlier this year, the Drive and The Blood Connection banded together to celebrate their decade long partnership to impact the Upstate’s community. At that time, the Drive set a goal to collect 356 units of blood over the course of 6 blood drive events held at the stadium. Thursday night, we’ll reveal the results of that campaign and celebrate those that dedicated their time and energy to donate!

Thursday is also Dollar Drink Night at Fluor Field, and the drinks will be flowing all night long! $1 Fountain Pepsi products (available in the concession stands), $2 Coors Light, and $3 Terrapin Los Bravos and Sweetwater 420, starting when gates open at 4 PM. Cheers!

Friday August 26th: Gates open at 6 PM, First pitch at 7:05 PM

The Drive will close out the week with a bang, Friday Fireworks, lit up by illumifin is back! One of the best fireworks shows in the Upstate, you don’t want to miss this finale celebration.

Also, get to the game early to take advantage of Thirst Inning, where Bud Light, Budweiser, and Michelob Ultras are just $2 each (limit 2 per person) during the first inning of the game. Make sure to grab your alcohol wristband at the red tablecloths at either end of the concourse before you head to the beer carts.

Saturday August 27th: Gates open at 6 PM, First pitch at 7:05 PM

Saturday night come out to see BirdZerk! BirdZerk is “America’s Ballpark Prankster,” and a true ​entertainment whirlybird, with more tricks up his feathers than Houdini.

Spontaneous, outrageous, cool and unpredictable, he plays to the crowd with comedic routines honed through hundreds of appearances at ballparks and arenas around the world.

Whether BirdZerk! is pulling off hijinks with the players and coaches, harassing the umpires and officials, or funnin’ with the crowd, the lovable jokester’s zany antics always leave them laughing and begging for more. But he is rarely alone, as BirdZerk! often travels with his hilarious sidekicks BabyZerk!, DogZerk!, Zerk! Jr., and BallZerk!. This is a can’t miss night!

Thirst Inning is back again – $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Michelob Ultras during the first inning at the Budweiser Beer Carts on the concourse at first and third base.

Sunday August 28th: Gates open at Noon, First pitch at 3:05 PM

On Sunday, the Greenville Drive in collaboration with One Spartanburg, Inc, will host and celebrate its annual Spartanburg Night event at Fluor Field. This year’s focus is on the entire family as we host a family fun day before the game! Get to the game early and take part in the fun out on District 356 – inflatables games, face painting, balloon art, live music and more! During the game, we will celebrate the companies, organizations, and leaders that have and continue to contribute to Spartanburg being one of the Upstate’s best places to live, work, and play! The fun starts at Noon. Learn more at www.greenvilledrive.com/spartanburgnight

Don’t forget to stick around for Kids Run the Bases after the game, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina.

