Greenville Drive Set to Host Annual Spartanburg Night at Fluor Field on Sunday, Aug. 28th

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, the Greenville Drive in collaboration with One Spartanburg, Inc., will host and celebrate its annual Spartanburg Night event at Fluor Field.

This year’s focus is on the entire family as the Drive hosts a family fun day before the game!

Get to the game early and take part in the fun out on District 356 – inflatables games, face painting, balloon art, live music and more! During the game, the Drive will celebrate the companies, organizations, and leaders that have and continue to contribute to Spartanburg being one of the Upstate’s best places to live, work, and play!

The fun starts at Noon. Learn more at www.greenvilledrive.com/spartanburgnight.

Don’t forget to stick around for Kids Run the Bases after the game, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina.