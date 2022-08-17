GSP Airport Receives Award for Financial Transparency

The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District (District) has received the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

GFOA awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the District for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“We are pleased to have our efforts recognized by such an esteemed body. GSP is committed to full disclosure and transparency,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO. “This is a significant accomplishment, recognizing those willing to share more than the minimum requirements in financial reporting.”

GSP has received the Certificate of Achievement For Excellence in Financial Reporting every year since 2018. Copies of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report are available online at https://gspairport.com/financial.

Governmental organizations voluntarily submit comprehensive financial annual reports to GFOA for review by an impartial panel to ensure documents meet the program’s high standards while clearly communicating an organization’s financial story and motivating users to read those reports.

GFOA is a major professional association that serves the needs of more than 20,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides publications, training, services and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of people responsible for government finance policy and management.