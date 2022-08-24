GSP Airport Celebrates SC Aviation Week, Cargo Expansion Ribbon Cutting

The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District (GSP) marked South Carolina Aviation Week with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their new cargo facility expansion on August 17, 2022. The ceremony featured remarks from GSP leadership, South Carolina legislators, and representatives from the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission.

“We continue to see record-breaking volumes of cargo come through our world-class facility,” said GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards. “This expansion will position us to continue to be a major player in the international supply chain. It’s incredibly gratifying to be a part of the aviation industry’s meaningful impacts on South Carolina.”

S.C. Aviation Week is a statewide celebration of the economic and educational impact of airports and the aviation industry. Occurring August 14-20, 2022, and centered around National Aviation Day and Wilbur Wright’s birthday on August 19, Aviation Week is planned in partnership by South Carolina Aviation Association (SCAA) and South Carolina Aeronautics Commission.

“South Carolina’s airports are economic multipliers,” said SCAA President, Terry Connorton. “They help retain and attract business to the state thus providing jobs and economic prosperity.”

South Carolina has 58 publicly owned, public use airports across the state. The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport serves the Upstate of South Carolina.

In 2021, the volume of air freight handled at GSP increased by a record-breaking 48% to nearly 97,000 tons. GSP was ranked number 22 of all US airports for volume of international freight in 2021, according to USTradeNumbers.com. The $5 million facility expansion to 160,000 square feet will allow cargo operations to continue to grow.